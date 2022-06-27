EE appointment !
A multinational and listed company in the Financial and IT space requires your sound experience.
we are looking for a Scrum Master to coordinate and coach our software development team.
You should have excellent knowledge of the scrum framework, with all its artifacts and techniques.
You’ll also need the ability to coordinate people and projects (occasionally facilitating changes) with your mind set on deliverables. If you’re a strong communicator, a capable leader and you”re invested in Agile frameworks, we’d like to meet you.
Manage each project’s scope and timeline
Qualifications
- Matric
- Project Management
- Certified Scrum Master (CSM
Experience and Skills Required
- Experience in a scrum master role
- Familiarity with software development
- Excellent knowledge of Scrum techniques and artifacts (such as definition of user stories, automated testing, backlog refinement)
- Good knowledge of other Agile frameworks
- Excellent communication and servant leadership skills
- Problem-solving and conflict-resolution ability
- Outstanding organizational skills
- Scrum master certification
Key responsibiilities:
- Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings and daily stand-ups
- Coach team members in Agile frameworks
- Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration
- Be the point of contact for external communications (e.g. from customers or stakeholders)
- Work with product owners to handle backlogs and new requests
- Resolve conflicts and remove obstacles that occur
- Help teams implement changes effectively
- Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint
- Guide development teams to higher scrum maturity
- Help build a productive environment where team members ‘own’ the product and enjoy working on it
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
finacial IT sector – Listed company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- CTC