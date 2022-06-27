Senior Front-End Developer – Remote at Fourier Recruitment

If you are looking to utilise your experience in modern front-end technologies to help shape the direction of our product, this might be the role for you. You will work closely with experienced developers building the back-end in C# .Net Core. In addition, you will have the opportunity to share your experience and mentor junior members of the team.
Key Responsibilities / Accountabilities:
- Architect and implement our product’s User Interface from UX Design Specifications.
- Work closely with Development Lead to ensure seamless integration with the Quintessence Platform.
- Host code reviews, pairing sessions, and mobbing sessions.
- Architect and implement a testing framework for the automation of User Interface testing.
- Provide technical guidance to team members.
Minimum Requirements
Preferred Qualifications & Experience:
- Extensive experience in at least one of the primary UI Frameworks (Angular, React, Vue) with at least some understanding of one of the others.
- Highly proficient in JavaScript and TypeScript.
- Proficiency in current user interface design patterns.
- Solid software development background in data structures, algorithms, and design patterns.
- Good experience in producing reliable, version-able, restful APIs.
- Experience in C#, the .Net Framework and or .Net Core is advantageous.
The candidate will also need to have the following attributes:
- Excellent comprehension in areas of logic and mathematics.
- Excellent communication skills.
- A passion to learn and extend knowledge continuously.
- The ability to manage and motivate self and others.
- Good at problem solving and innovative thinking.
- Thrive in an agile environment and be adaptable.