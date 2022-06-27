Senior Front-End Developer – Remote at Fourier Recruitment

If you are looking to utilise your experience in modern front-end technologies to help shape the direction of our product, this might be the role for you. You will work closely with experienced developers building the back-end in C# .Net Core. In addition, you will have the opportunity to share your experience and mentor junior members of the team.

Key Responsibilities / Accountabilities:

Architect and implement our product’s User Interface from UX Design Specifications.

Work closely with Development Lead to ensure seamless integration with the Quintessence Platform.

Host code reviews, pairing sessions, and mobbing sessions.

Architect and implement a testing framework for the automation of User Interface testing.

Provide technical guidance to team members.

Minimum Requirements

Preferred Qualifications & Experience:

Extensive experience in at least one of the primary UI Frameworks (Angular, React, Vue) with at least some understanding of one of the others.

Highly proficient in JavaScript and TypeScript.

Proficiency in current user interface design patterns.

Solid software development background in data structures, algorithms, and design patterns.

Good experience in producing reliable, version-able, restful APIs.

Experience in C#, the .Net Framework and or .Net Core is advantageous.

The candidate will also need to have the following attributes:

Excellent comprehension in areas of logic and mathematics.

Excellent communication skills.

A passion to learn and extend knowledge continuously.

The ability to manage and motivate self and others.

Good at problem solving and innovative thinking.

Thrive in an agile environment and be adaptable.

Learn more/Apply for this position