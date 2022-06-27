Senior Front-End Developer – Remote at Fourier Recruitment

Jun 27, 2022

If you are looking to utilise your experience in modern front-end technologies to help shape the direction of our product, this might be the role for you. You will work closely with experienced developers building the back-end in C# .Net Core. In addition, you will have the opportunity to share your experience and mentor junior members of the team.

Key Responsibilities / Accountabilities:

  • Architect and implement our product’s User Interface from UX Design Specifications.
  • Work closely with Development Lead to ensure seamless integration with the Quintessence Platform.
  • Host code reviews, pairing sessions, and mobbing sessions.
  • Architect and implement a testing framework for the automation of User Interface testing.
  • Provide technical guidance to team members.

Minimum Requirements

Preferred Qualifications & Experience:

  • Extensive experience in at least one of the primary UI Frameworks (Angular, React, Vue) with at least some understanding of one of the others.
  • Highly proficient in JavaScript and TypeScript.
  • Proficiency in current user interface design patterns.
  • Solid software development background in data structures, algorithms, and design patterns.
  • Good experience in producing reliable, version-able, restful APIs.
  • Experience in C#, the .Net Framework and or .Net Core is advantageous.

The candidate will also need to have the following attributes:

  • Excellent comprehension in areas of logic and mathematics.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • A passion to learn and extend knowledge continuously.
  • The ability to manage and motivate self and others.
  • Good at problem solving and innovative thinking.
  • Thrive in an agile environment and be adaptable.

