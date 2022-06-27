Senior Programmer

Jun 27, 2022

Our client, a leading manufacturing name in KZN seeks a mature and experienced Senior Programmer to join their team. The successful incumbent must have the following traits:

  • Strong SQL server skills
    a. Creating and understanding databases (tables, views, stored procedures, indexing)
    b. Importing large chunks of data
    c. Manipulating data
    d. Exporting data
  • VB6 development as most of our applications are developed using VB6 this is important
  • Java knowledge for Pres programming (OCE)
  • Working knowledge of csv files for production run time and Ink Jet printer
  • Working with numbering sequences
  • Working knowledge of creating barcodes
  • Understanding of track and trace systems for large projects (real time scanning)
  • Data Capturing

Software

  • VB6
  • SQL
  • Microsoft package
  • Visual Studio
  • IIJ
  • PreS
  • Turbo Pascal

Please send your CV and supporting documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

