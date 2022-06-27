Our client, a leading manufacturing name in KZN seeks a mature and experienced Senior Programmer to join their team. The successful incumbent must have the following traits:
- Strong SQL server skills
a. Creating and understanding databases (tables, views, stored procedures, indexing)
b. Importing large chunks of data
c. Manipulating data
d. Exporting data
- VB6 development as most of our applications are developed using VB6 this is important
- Java knowledge for Pres programming (OCE)
- Working knowledge of csv files for production run time and Ink Jet printer
- Working with numbering sequences
- Working knowledge of creating barcodes
- Understanding of track and trace systems for large projects (real time scanning)
- Data Capturing
Software
- VB6
- SQL
- Microsoft package
- Visual Studio
- IIJ
- PreS
- Turbo Pascal
Please send your CV and supporting documents to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma