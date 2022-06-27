Senior Programmer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Our client, a leading manufacturing name in KZN seeks a mature and experienced Senior Programmer to join their team. The successful incumbent must have the following traits:

Strong SQL server skills

a. Creating and understanding databases (tables, views, stored procedures, indexing)

b. Importing large chunks of data

c. Manipulating data

d. Exporting data

Java knowledge for Pres programming (OCE)

Working knowledge of csv files for production run time and Ink Jet printer

Working with numbering sequences

Working knowledge of creating barcodes

Understanding of track and trace systems for large projects (real time scanning)

Data Capturing

Software

VB6

SQL

Microsoft package

Visual Studio

IIJ

PreS

Turbo Pascal

Please send your CV and supporting documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

VB6

SQL

Visual studio

Programmer

IIJ

PreS

Turbo pascal

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

