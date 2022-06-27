Senior Software Engineer

Are you a Senior Software Engineer that is persistent, creative, passionate and driven? Do you deliver robust and innovative software solutions?

Are you capable of making informed decisions quickly and responsible for designing, developing, implementing and supporting all software components? Do you take ownership of services and applications at scale and help improve operations by conducting systems analysis and recommending changes in policies and procedures?

If you have the following qualifications, experience and tech stack:

Degree or equivalent in Computer Science

5 years’ experience

C#

.NetCore

ASP.net

Docker

Kubernetes

Microservices

Message queuing

Microsoft SQL

PostgreSQL

Please send your latest CV and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact Gugu Peter on [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Skills:

Senior Software Developer

.Net core

C#

Fintech

Hybrid working

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident and more !

Learn more/Apply for this position