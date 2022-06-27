Systems Analyst III, IT Logistics EMS at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

UNDERSTAND and translate requirements into less complex quality system solutions and ensure optimal system performance and stability through basic support and continuous improvement as the next Systems Analyst III sought by a growing Retail Group to join its IT Logistics EMS division. You will also be expected to design simple interface enhancements, assist in developing system test plans for System & Integration Testing and partake in post-implementation reviews of completed projects. The successful incumbent requires a 3-year IT Degree/Diploma with 1-2 years suitable work experience and knowledge of relevant methodologies with the ability to translate business requirements into systems requirements.

DUTIES:

Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements –

Interpret and provide input to translate simple business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications.

Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements.

Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes.

Design minor enhancements to systems to accommodate business needs –

Participate in the process design or re-design and assist in translating business / user requirements / processes into less complex system design.

Design simple system enhancements.

Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements.

Design simple interface enhancements with other systems.

Assist in providing input to deployment based on designs.

Testing of proposed solutions –

Assist in developing system test plans for System and Integration Testing.

Assist in performing Systems Testing and Integration Testing, and feedback results.

Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment –

Assist with the creation and hand-over of the System Administration procedures.

Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects.

Support current solutions –

Resolve less complex user queries.

Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment.

Provide input to Programming Support teams.

Provide functional input.

Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business –

Integrate with relevant business and IT teams.

Participate in system input to design of user training material.

Provide less complex operational support to the business area.

Create and maintain documentation –

Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation.

Document, publish and maintain system design enhancements and all interfaces with other systems.

REQUIREMENTS:

3-Year IT Degree/ Diploma.

1-2 Years relevant experience.

Knowledge of relevant methodologies (ability to translate business requirements into systems requirements.

Will be required to perform standby duties.

ATTRIBUTES:

Develops familiarity with IT terms and acronyms.

Displays an innate willingness to learn and keep abreast of current methodologies and technologies.

Effectively uses existing procedures, processes, and tools to identify and solve routine problems.

Manages time effectively to accomplish what needs to get done.

Always knows the status of own work.

Listens attentively to those who interact with them.

Records and presents basic written information clearly.

Works well with people from diverse backgrounds.

Balances personal needs with those of one’s team.

Recognizes and adopts positive aspects of change.

Responds to change with appropriate sense of commitment and enthusiasm.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Systems

Analyst

III

Learn more/Apply for this position