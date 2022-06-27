Technical Business Analyst – Remote at Fourier Recruitment

We are looking for a Technical Business Analyst to join our implementation team which includes data engineers, business analysts and project managers.

Key Responsibilities / Accountabilities

Performing requirements analysis. This will involve working closely with both clients and the data engineering team to determine acceptable solutions.

Gathering critical information from various stakeholders and producing useful reports for clients and/or the data engineering team to implement the solution. • Understanding the detail but also being able to take a big picture approach. This will allow the role to provide input into the priorities for any deliverables. • Liaising with Project Management to determine acceptable timeframes and priorities for delivery to the client

Ensuring solutions built by the data engineering team meet the business needs and requirements. This will involve testing the deliverable prior to handing it over to the client and obtaining their feedback at multiple stages within the project/deliverable life cycle.

High level understanding of how solutions are being built and delivered using Quintessence

Obtaining approval/sign-off from the client for the deliverables

Ability to understand, simplify and easily explain complex problems

The ability to comprehend complex valuation and risk calculations of financial instruments

Minimum Requirements

Desired Soft Skills

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills – written and verbal. This includes the ability to adapt the way in which one communicates to different audiences.

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills.

The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.

Excellent documentation skills.

A creative thinker who can provide alternatives to existing or proposed solutions

Proactive and dynamic

Have a good grasp of the Asset Management industry

Delivery focused

High standards for the quality of work delivered

Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills

Client focused

Ability to understand business processes and streamline/improve these

Technical aptitude and drive to solve complex problems

Work Experience and Qualifications

A Bachelor (B.) of Commerce, B. Engineering or a B. Science degree from a recognized university.

3 – 5 years’ work experience in a business analyst role.

3 – 5 years’ work experience in the Asset Management industry.

The data and terminology associated with Asset Management is understood.

The platform is primarily configured using the Quintessence Language, which is based on Excel’s functions. Some exposure to IT and programming languages is required.

Technical/programming background would be a distinct advantage.

SQL knowledge would be an advantage.

Business analysis course would be an advantage.

Experience with entity relationship models is beneficial.

