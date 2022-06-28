Application Software Developer

Johannesburg, Cape Town and Hermanus.

One of our clients within the IT space is looking for an experience Application Software Developer to join their team.

What we are looking for

The successful candidate will be someone who has experience in the development of database applications; has a strong grasp of database terminology; knowledge of how to query and work with databases; understanding the design and set up of database tables and how these relate to queries. In addition, the candidate will also need to be able to build logic and modular code.

Your knowledge and skills

For this position we would like to get in touch with candidates who demonstrate most of the following personal attributes and technical requirements:

Personal Attributes:

Passionate about delivering high quality business solutions

Analytical mindset

Ability to actively contribute from day one in a fast pace environment

Can be flexible and quickly learn new technologies and product areas and improving their development skills and understanding of different business processes

Willingness to continuously learn and improve

Champions best practices, development processes, and our culture

Team player – works closely with the team and respects team members

Willingness to work outside of your comfort zone and take appropriate risks and own consequences

Works independently with minimal supervision or reminders

Excellent time management

Ability to troubleshoot complex problems and work in unfamiliar technical areas

Can communicate effectively both written and orally to a variety of audiences

Technical Requirements:

Professional qualification would be an advantage but experience is key

Minimum 3 years database programming experience

A good understanding of relational database design

ERP knowledge would be a plus

Basic Data model understanding

An understanding of design patterns

Has experience working in an agile environment or using the Scrum methodology

Experience gathering technical requirements and building solutions from those requirements

only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

software

developer

application

