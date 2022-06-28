Application Tester (Principal) – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Qualifications Required:
- Bachelor’s level degree or SAP related qualification
- Please provide proof of Bachelor’s level degree or SAP related qualification when submitting CV
Experience Required:
- 8+ SAP testing experience.
- Testing experience in delivering a SAP Solution.
Core Skills:
- Ability to test application in all required SAP testing phases.
Mandatory Requirements:
- Bachelor’s level degree or SAP related qualification
- 8+ years SAP Testing experience.
Other Requirements:
- Local Governance experience would be beneficial
- Safety, Security, and CRM and/or case management experience would be beneficial.
Desired Skills:
- application tester
- tester
- crm
- case management
- sap
- testing applications