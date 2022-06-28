Backend Developer (web applications) – G2113 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng

High-Tech company looking for a Senior Backend Developer to join their team of next generation Developers
- Develop and maintain public facing web applications.
- API, Java development, deployments and support.
- Collaborate with Central IT solutions, Web Cloud Platform (WCP) and Web Content Management Platform (WCMP) (based on Adobe Experience Manager).
- Decoupling website’s backend.
- Migration of website functionality to AWS Cloud. Hence, AWS Cloud and other Serverless development experience would be advantageous.
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Participate in stand-up’s.
- Analyse and Implement new system requirements specifications.
- Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
- Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.
- Develop systems solutions in line with IT Security standards and other compliance topics, quality standards and delivery requirements.
- Develop code that is readable, extendable, re-usable, scalable and optimized for performance.
- Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.
- Ensure compliance & adherence to standards for audit adherence and quality assurance.
- Actively participate and contribute to sprint planning, backlog refinement, story size estimation, sprint reviews and retrospectives.
- Update user stories in Jira and documentation in Confluence.
- Perform Code & Peer Reviews.
- Perform demo’s of user stories in Agile ceremonies.
- Analyse and fix Production Known Errors.
- System testing/parallel runs.
- User training.
- Ensure user sign-off.
- Prepare Production deployment artefacts.
- Prepare Production deployment plan documents.
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).
- Preparation/Updating of user and operation manuals.
- System implementation / deployment & release activities.
- Production support & hyper-care after production deployments.
- Website monitoring (advantageous).
- Site performance analysis (advantageous).
Minimum Requirements
- Degree in IT or relevant experience
- Qualification/Certification in development technologies.
- 8 to 10+ years’ Development Experience
- Agile working experience (Mandatory)
- Java 8+
- JEE 7
- API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs
- Calling SOAP services
- Java Logging frameworks
- CI/CD
- SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle
- Functional Java
- JMS
- Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern
- Object oriented design
- EJB
- Postman / SoapUI
- Maven multi module project setup and development
- HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL
- HTTP Session management and persistence
- IntelliJ & Eclipse IDE
- Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)
- Jenkins with Build Pipelines
- Code quality with Sonar
- Nexus
- Junit with unit and integration tests
- Integration with 3rd party systems
- Performing production and integration deployments
- Logging and tracking tickets to external support
- Troubleshooting deployments
- Debugging remote services
- Microservice Architecture
- AWS cloud services and Serverless development technologies (highly advantageous)
- Spring MVC (highly advantageous)
- Spring Boot (highly advantageous)
- Quarku (highly advantageous)
- Docker (highly advantageous)
- Kubernetes (advantageous)
- Servlets Payara / Glassfish (advantageous)
- JSON and XML with Schema (advantageous)
- Knowledge of integration with AEM or other Web Content Management Platforms / Solutions (highly advantageous)
- Frontend development technologies such as HTML5, JavaScript, TypeScript, CSS, Angular (advantageous)
- Knowledge of other programming languages and tools (advantageous)
- Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence
- DevOps