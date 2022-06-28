Backend Developer (web applications) – G2113 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng

High-Tech company looking for a Senior Backend Developer to join their team of next generation Developers

Develop and maintain public facing web applications.

API, Java development, deployments and support.

Collaborate with Central IT solutions, Web Cloud Platform (WCP) and Web Content Management Platform (WCMP) (based on Adobe Experience Manager).

Decoupling website’s backend.

Migration of website functionality to AWS Cloud. Hence, AWS Cloud and other Serverless development experience would be advantageous.

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Participate in stand-up’s.

Analyse and Implement new system requirements specifications.

Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.

Develop systems solutions in line with IT Security standards and other compliance topics, quality standards and delivery requirements.

Develop code that is readable, extendable, re-usable, scalable and optimized for performance.

Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.

Ensure compliance & adherence to standards for audit adherence and quality assurance.

Actively participate and contribute to sprint planning, backlog refinement, story size estimation, sprint reviews and retrospectives.

Update user stories in Jira and documentation in Confluence.

Perform Code & Peer Reviews.

Perform demo’s of user stories in Agile ceremonies.

Analyse and fix Production Known Errors.

System testing/parallel runs.

User training.

Ensure user sign-off.

Prepare Production deployment artefacts.

Prepare Production deployment plan documents.

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

Preparation/Updating of user and operation manuals.

System implementation / deployment & release activities.

Production support & hyper-care after production deployments.

Website monitoring (advantageous).

Site performance analysis (advantageous).

Minimum Requirements

Degree in IT or relevant experience

Qualification/Certification in development technologies.

8 to 10+ years’ Development Experience

Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Java 8+

JEE 7

API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs

Calling SOAP services

Java Logging frameworks

CI/CD

SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle

Functional Java

JMS

Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern

Object oriented design

EJB

Postman / SoapUI

Maven multi module project setup and development

HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL

HTTP Session management and persistence

IntelliJ & Eclipse IDE

Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)

Jenkins with Build Pipelines

Code quality with Sonar

Nexus

Junit with unit and integration tests

Integration with 3rd party systems

Performing production and integration deployments

Logging and tracking tickets to external support

Troubleshooting deployments

Debugging remote services

Microservice Architecture

AWS cloud services and Serverless development technologies (highly advantageous)

Spring MVC (highly advantageous)

Spring Boot (highly advantageous)

Quarku (highly advantageous)

Docker (highly advantageous)

Kubernetes (advantageous)

Servlets Payara / Glassfish (advantageous)

JSON and XML with Schema (advantageous)

Knowledge of integration with AEM or other Web Content Management Platforms / Solutions (highly advantageous)

Frontend development technologies such as HTML5, JavaScript, TypeScript, CSS, Angular (advantageous)

Knowledge of other programming languages and tools (advantageous)

Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence

DevOps

