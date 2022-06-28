Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in Johannesburg has a Permanent Vacancy for a Business Analyst with a thorough understanding of Business Requirements through a structured process of documenting, validating and translating them into functional specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution
Processes: ITIL (Incident, Change, Release, Problem Management), CMMI
Technologies: SQL, UML, XML, OO
Other: Software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modeling techniques, UML Process Design, Industry compliance standards, and legislation
Post Graduate Degree
More than 3-5 years experience as a Business Analyst
Testing experience

  • Testing and validating the functionality of the technical solution against the business requirements

  • Interfacing between the business client and the development team with regards to the business and functional requirements

  • Ensuring that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution

  • Working with multiple business areas and multiple teams that require deep integration of solutions

  • Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on the application

  • Business Case

  • Customer Requirements Specification (CRS)

  • Product Requirements Specification (PRS)

  • Solution Proposal

  • Project Documentation

  • Test Basket

  • Release Notes & Training Material

  • Query Report

  • Service Level Agreements

  • Guidelines, standards, and Reference Examples

  • Requirements Validation Report

  • Project Management

  • SQL queries

  • Business Writing Skills

  • Presentation and Facilitation Skills

  • Solution Architecture

  • Process Mapping

  • Entity Diagram mapping

  • Software testing pack design, functional testing

  • Advanced UML course

  • BPMN Course

