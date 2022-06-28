Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in Johannesburg has a Permanent Vacancy for a Business Analyst with a thorough understanding of Business Requirements through a structured process of documenting, validating and translating them into functional specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution

Processes: ITIL (Incident, Change, Release, Problem Management), CMMI

Technologies: SQL, UML, XML, OO

Other: Software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modeling techniques, UML Process Design, Industry compliance standards, and legislation

Post Graduate Degree

More than 3-5 years experience as a Business Analyst

Testing experience

Testing and validating the functionality of the technical solution against the business requirements

Interfacing between the business client and the development team with regards to the business and functional requirements

Ensuring that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution

Working with multiple business areas and multiple teams that require deep integration of solutions

Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on the application

Business Case

Customer Requirements Specification (CRS)

Product Requirements Specification (PRS)

Solution Proposal

Project Documentation

Test Basket

Release Notes & Training Material

Query Report

Service Level Agreements

Guidelines, standards, and Reference Examples

Requirements Validation Report

Project Management

SQL queries

Business Writing Skills

Presentation and Facilitation Skills

Solution Architecture

Process Mapping

Entity Diagram mapping

Software testing pack design, functional testing

Advanced UML course

BPMN Course

