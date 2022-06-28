Business System Analyst at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
All applicants need to be fully vaccinated
Responsibilities
- Understanding the Clients business needs as they relate to a potential change or transformation
- Gathering, identifying, and documenting business requirements
- Analyze business and system requirements and the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved
- Produce documentation accordingly and propose improvements where appropriate
- Assist Kane with solution design (to ensure the Clients requirements are met)
- Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternative solutions that are presented
- Extract data via SQL
- Acting as a consultant to the business on best outcomes for a particular business problem or initiative
- Facilitating group workshops and meetings
- Manage the Clients product development process by prioritizing requirements for implementation, and overseeing the stages leading up to a release
- Explaining technical jargon to non-technical/ business teams by simplifying requirements so they are easily understood across the whole team
- Define scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business users are aligned
- Building relationships with all key stakeholders this includes business owners, product owners, development teams, trainers, and users
- Liaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues
- Business process modelling and improving business processes across various business units, processes, and systems
- Implementing, testing, and deploying solutions to business problems (includes facilitating and coordinating User Acceptance testing)
- Understand, document, and escalate project risks
- Render support in business transition and helping to establish change (includes transfer of knowledge to users, trainers, and peers)
- Assist in the continuous development, improvement, and implementation of the analysis framework
- Mentoring and coaching of other analysts
- Working in an agile team within the scrum framework
- To continuously support the business environment by maintaining an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, and current trends and developments in the technology field
Qualifications and experience
- B.Com. B.Sc. in Information Technology or Informatics (Honours / Masters degrees advantageous)
- Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. e.g., Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business Analysis (AdBA)
- Honours degree in business/ information technology will be advantageous
- At least 8 years’ experience in similar role
- Experience working on IMS and GPRO advantageous
- Experience in implementing solutions within ERP systems useful
- Small, medium, and large project experience
- Integration experience
- SQL knowledge
- Data management and data analysis experience
- Experience of working with offshore vendors and with all users of all levels within business
- System testing experience
Competencies
- Ability to direct and drive decisions
- Excellent Communication skills (verbal and written in English)
- Ability to review all options available and drive for best future fit for solution
- Prepared to be continuously learning
- Adaptive approach to each new project
- Ability to work across multiple teams and manage conflicting priorities
- Strong Facilitation and negotiation skills
- Interpersonal skills, relationship building
- Analytical thinking and problem-solving
- Client Services Orientation
- Treating Customers Fairly
- Information gathering
- Attention to detail
- Concern for order and accuracy
- Stress and pressure tolerance
- Flexibility
- Innovative thinking
- Adaptability
- Planning, prioritizing, and organizing
- Define areas for enhancements that are aligned with system development life cycle
- Positive, enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude
- Ability to work under pressure
- Self-motivated and resilient
- Honesty, integrity, and respect
- Results Driven
- Teamwork
- Ability to work independently
- Resilience
