Business System Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

All applicants need to be fully vaccinated

Responsibilities

Understanding the Clients business needs as they relate to a potential change or transformation

Gathering, identifying, and documenting business requirements

Analyze business and system requirements and the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved

Produce documentation accordingly and propose improvements where appropriate

Assist Kane with solution design (to ensure the Clients requirements are met)

Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternative solutions that are presented

Extract data via SQL

Acting as a consultant to the business on best outcomes for a particular business problem or initiative

Facilitating group workshops and meetings

Manage the Clients product development process by prioritizing requirements for implementation, and overseeing the stages leading up to a release

Explaining technical jargon to non-technical/ business teams by simplifying requirements so they are easily understood across the whole team

Define scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business users are aligned

Building relationships with all key stakeholders this includes business owners, product owners, development teams, trainers, and users

Liaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues

Business process modelling and improving business processes across various business units, processes, and systems

Implementing, testing, and deploying solutions to business problems (includes facilitating and coordinating User Acceptance testing)

Understand, document, and escalate project risks

Render support in business transition and helping to establish change (includes transfer of knowledge to users, trainers, and peers)

Assist in the continuous development, improvement, and implementation of the analysis framework

Mentoring and coaching of other analysts

Working in an agile team within the scrum framework

To continuously support the business environment by maintaining an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, and current trends and developments in the technology field

Qualifications and experience

B.Com. B.Sc. in Information Technology or Informatics (Honours / Masters degrees advantageous)

Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. e.g., Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business Analysis (AdBA)

Honours degree in business/ information technology will be advantageous

At least 8 years’ experience in similar role

Experience working on IMS and GPRO advantageous

Experience in implementing solutions within ERP systems useful

Small, medium, and large project experience

Integration experience

SQL knowledge

Data management and data analysis experience

Experience of working with offshore vendors and with all users of all levels within business

System testing experience

Competencies

Ability to direct and drive decisions

Excellent Communication skills (verbal and written in English)

Ability to review all options available and drive for best future fit for solution

Prepared to be continuously learning

Adaptive approach to each new project

Ability to work across multiple teams and manage conflicting priorities

Strong Facilitation and negotiation skills

Interpersonal skills, relationship building

Analytical thinking and problem-solving

Client Services Orientation

Treating Customers Fairly

Information gathering

Attention to detail

Concern for order and accuracy

Stress and pressure tolerance

Flexibility

Innovative thinking

Adaptability

Planning, prioritizing, and organizing

Define areas for enhancements that are aligned with system development life cycle

Positive, enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude

Ability to work under pressure

Self-motivated and resilient

Honesty, integrity, and respect

Results Driven

Teamwork

Ability to work independently

Resilience

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Systems Analysis

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position