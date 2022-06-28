C# Developer Azure Cloud (G1786) at BMW Group – Gauteng Midrand

Jun 28, 2022

Type: Contract
Contract Start Date: Immediately
Contract End Date: 31 December 2024

Salary: R400 – R600 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)

ROLE PURPOSE

  • Development and maintenance on platform / application
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system / technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Facilitate daily stand-ups
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits
  • Users sign off

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Experience & Skills

  • 5 years’ experience using C# or similar MS technologies
  • 5 – 8 years’ experience in relevant Programming Languages
  • On premises virtualisation technology expertise
  • Experience in Testing (Manual & Automated Testing)
  • Web & Digital project experience
  • Agile working experience
  • Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture & Container Architecture
  • Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

Technical Experience Required

  • C# Core
  • NET Core
  • REST
  • SQL or NoSQL databases
  • Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM

Advantageous

  • Implementing continuous integration and deployment (CI & CD) with GitHub actions
  • Software development including:
  • Unit testing
  • Dependency Injection
  • Knowledge in:
  • MS SQL Server
  • RabbitMQ
  • Entity Framework
  • Grafana
  • Prometheus
  • Kibana
  • Code Architecture & Patterns:
  • Domain-driven design (DDD)
  • Command Query Responsibilities Segregation (CQRS)
  • Factory Pattern
  • Repos Pattern
  • Implementing & Monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions
  • Understanding of:
  • Cloud computing technologies
  • Business drivers
  • Emerging computing trends
  • Authentication concepts:
  • Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP ETC)
  • Federation, OAuth & other web-based authentication

What we do we offer?

  • Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes
  • Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period
  • High Work-Life balance
  • Remote / On-site work location flexibility
  • Affordable BMW Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)
  • Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment
  • Modern, state-of-the-art offices
  • Dynamic Global Team collaboration
  • Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

