C# Developer Azure Cloud (G1786) at BMW Group

Type: Contract
Contract Start Date: Immediately
Contract End Date: 31 December 2024
Salary: R400 – R600 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)
ROLE PURPOSE
- Development and maintenance on platform / application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system / technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- Users sign off
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
Relevant IT Degree or Diploma
Experience & Skills
- 5 years’ experience using C# or similar MS technologies
- 5 – 8 years’ experience in relevant Programming Languages
- On premises virtualisation technology expertise
- Experience in Testing (Manual & Automated Testing)
- Web & Digital project experience
- Agile working experience
- Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture & Container Architecture
- Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
Technical Experience Required
- C# Core
- NET Core
- REST
- SQL or NoSQL databases
- Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM
Advantageous
- Implementing continuous integration and deployment (CI & CD) with GitHub actions
- Software development including:
- Unit testing
- Dependency Injection
- Knowledge in:
- MS SQL Server
- RabbitMQ
- Entity Framework
- Grafana
- Prometheus
- Kibana
- Code Architecture & Patterns:
- Domain-driven design (DDD)
- Command Query Responsibilities Segregation (CQRS)
- Factory Pattern
- Repos Pattern
- Implementing & Monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions
- Understanding of:
- Cloud computing technologies
- Business drivers
- Emerging computing trends
- Authentication concepts:
- Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP ETC)
- Federation, OAuth & other web-based authentication
What we do we offer?
- Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes
- Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period
- High Work-Life balance
- Remote / On-site work location flexibility
- Affordable BMW Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)
- Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment
- Modern, state-of-the-art offices
- Dynamic Global Team collaboration
- Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology
Desired Skills:
- C#
- C# Core
- ASP.NET Core
- REST
- SQL
- NoSQL
- Agile
- Scrum
- MS SQL
- Github
- Unit Testing
- Grafana
- Kibana
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree