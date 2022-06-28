C# Developer Azure Cloud (G1786) at BMW Group

Type: Contract

Contract Start Date: Immediately

Contract End Date: 31 December 2024

Salary: R400 – R600 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)

ROLE PURPOSE

Development and maintenance on platform / application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system / technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Facilitate daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

Users sign off

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Experience & Skills

5 years’ experience using C# or similar MS technologies

5 – 8 years’ experience in relevant Programming Languages

On premises virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in Testing (Manual & Automated Testing)

Web & Digital project experience

Agile working experience

Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture & Container Architecture

Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

Technical Experience Required

C# Core

NET Core

REST

SQL or NoSQL databases

Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM

Advantageous

Implementing continuous integration and deployment (CI & CD) with GitHub actions

Software development including:

Unit testing

Dependency Injection

Knowledge in:

MS SQL Server

RabbitMQ

Entity Framework

Grafana

Prometheus

Kibana

Code Architecture & Patterns:

Domain-driven design (DDD)

Command Query Responsibilities Segregation (CQRS)

Factory Pattern

Repos Pattern

Implementing & Monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions

Understanding of:

Cloud computing technologies

Business drivers

Emerging computing trends

Authentication concepts:

Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP ETC)

Federation, OAuth & other web-based authentication

What we do we offer?

Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes

Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period

High Work-Life balance

Remote / On-site work location flexibility

Affordable BMW Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)

Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment

Modern, state-of-the-art offices

Dynamic Global Team collaboration

Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

