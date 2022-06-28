C# .NET Full Stack Developer Cloud (G2108) at BMW Group – Gauteng Midrand

Type: Contract

Contract Start Date: Immediately

Contract End Date: 31 December 2024

Salary: R400 – R600 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)

ROLE PURPOSE

Development of new functionality within the Track &Trace Supplier Control Solution Backend (C#) and Frontend (Javascript- Angular / Typescript)

Development of IaaC Modules (terraform, terragrunt)

Further improving the automated test coverage of the Track & Trace solution

Further improving of the existing Track & Trace Pipelines

Technical refinement of new Track & Trace functionality

Maintenance and functional enhancement of the Track & Trace solution

Support and error analysis during overall BMW test cycles and rollouts

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field or similar qualification.

Experience & Skills

8 years’ experience in C# developing with .NET or .net core

5 years’ experience in Front-End Development:

JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS

UI frameworks g., Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

3 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)

Knowledge & Experience with the following:

Expert experience with C# frameworks such as Entity Framework, LINQ

Expert experience with Test frameworks such Xunit

Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g., Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

Microsoft Azure (e.g., Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)

Streaming (e.g., Kafka)

Knowledge of developing Microservices

Agile experience (e.g., scrum)

What we do we offer?

Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes

Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period

High Work-Life balance

Remote / On-site work location flexibility

Affordable BMW Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)

Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment

Modern, state-of-the-art offices

Dynamic Global Team collaboration

Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

.NET Core

LINQ

Xunit

Docker

Kubernetes

Azure DevOps

Github

Gitlab

Kafka

Microservices

Scrum

Agile

HTML5

CSS

Angular

UI Frameworks

Front-End Developer

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

Learn more/Apply for this position