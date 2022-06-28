C# .NET Full Stack Developer Cloud (G2108) at BMW Group – Gauteng Midrand

Type: Contract
Contract Start Date: Immediately
Contract End Date: 31 December 2024
Salary: R400 – R600 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)
ROLE PURPOSE
- Development of new functionality within the Track &Trace Supplier Control Solution Backend (C#) and Frontend (Javascript- Angular / Typescript)
- Development of IaaC Modules (terraform, terragrunt)
- Further improving the automated test coverage of the Track & Trace solution
- Further improving of the existing Track & Trace Pipelines
- Technical refinement of new Track & Trace functionality
- Maintenance and functional enhancement of the Track & Trace solution
- Support and error analysis during overall BMW test cycles and rollouts
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field or similar qualification.
Experience & Skills
- 8 years’ experience in C# developing with .NET or .net core
- 5 years’ experience in Front-End Development:
- JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
- UI frameworks g., Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
- 3 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)
Knowledge & Experience with the following:
- Expert experience with C# frameworks such as Entity Framework, LINQ
- Expert experience with Test frameworks such Xunit
- Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g., Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
- Microsoft Azure (e.g., Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)
- Streaming (e.g., Kafka)
- Knowledge of developing Microservices
- Agile experience (e.g., scrum)
What we do we offer?
- Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes
- Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period
- High Work-Life balance
- Remote / On-site work location flexibility
- Affordable BMW Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)
- Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment
- Modern, state-of-the-art offices
- Dynamic Global Team collaboration
- Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET
- .NET Core
- LINQ
- Xunit
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- Azure DevOps
- Github
- Gitlab
- Kafka
- Microservices
- Scrum
- Agile
- HTML5
- CSS
- Angular
- UI Frameworks
- Front-End Developer
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters