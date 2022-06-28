Cloud Data Engineer at SA Taxi Development Finance – Gauteng Midrand

Jun 28, 2022

Senior Cloud Data Engineer/ DevOps.

Main Purpose:
The purpose of this role is to support the analytics and BI teams to manage their cloud environment. This includes data staging and model production.

Accountabilities:

  • Management of cloud data workflow and production environment between on-premises and cloud environments
  • Build and maintain full DevOps Capability with BI Environment.
  • Environmental performance and alert monitoring
  • Design and production of model environment.
  • Development of machine learning capability.
  • Delivery of models via the development of APIs

Skills/Experience Required:

  • (Computer Science) or Similar
  • 5-8 years Cloud Data Engineer experience required (Google Cloud Platform preferable)
  • Full Stack Experience
  • DevOps Stack development experience
  • Technology Stack Preference: Python, React/JavaScript, Azure DevOps

Competencies Required:

  • Analytical Thinking
  • Structured
  • Strong Problem-solving Skills
  • Ability to work on multiple projects concurrently
  • Ability to work as part of the team in a technical capacity
  • Attention to detail
  • Self-belief
  • Team working
  • Good communication skills
  • Meeting timescales
  • Relationship building

Desired Skills:

  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Full Stack
  • DevOps Stack development
  • Python
  • React/JavaScript
  • Azure DevOps
  • DevOps Capability
  • APIs
  • Cloud Data

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position