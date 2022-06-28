Cloud Data Engineer at SA Taxi Development Finance

Senior Cloud Data Engineer/ DevOps.
Main Purpose:
The purpose of this role is to support the analytics and BI teams to manage their cloud environment. This includes data staging and model production.
Accountabilities:
- Management of cloud data workflow and production environment between on-premises and cloud environments
- Build and maintain full DevOps Capability with BI Environment.
- Environmental performance and alert monitoring
- Design and production of model environment.
- Development of machine learning capability.
- Delivery of models via the development of APIs
Skills/Experience Required:
- (Computer Science) or Similar
- 5-8 years Cloud Data Engineer experience required (Google Cloud Platform preferable)
- Full Stack Experience
- DevOps Stack development experience
- Technology Stack Preference: Python, React/JavaScript, Azure DevOps
Competencies Required:
- Analytical Thinking
- Structured
- Strong Problem-solving Skills
- Ability to work on multiple projects concurrently
- Ability to work as part of the team in a technical capacity
- Attention to detail
- Self-belief
- Team working
- Good communication skills
- Meeting timescales
- Relationship building
Desired Skills:
- Google Cloud Platform
- Full Stack
- DevOps Stack development
- Python
- React/JavaScript
- Azure DevOps
- DevOps Capability
- APIs
- Cloud Data
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree