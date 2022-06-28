Cloud Data Engineer at SA Taxi Development Finance

Senior Cloud Data Engineer/ DevOps.

Main Purpose:

The purpose of this role is to support the analytics and BI teams to manage their cloud environment. This includes data staging and model production.

Accountabilities:

Management of cloud data workflow and production environment between on-premises and cloud environments

Build and maintain full DevOps Capability with BI Environment.

Environmental performance and alert monitoring

Design and production of model environment.

Development of machine learning capability.

Delivery of models via the development of APIs

Skills/Experience Required:

(Computer Science) or Similar

5-8 years Cloud Data Engineer experience required (Google Cloud Platform preferable)

Full Stack Experience

DevOps Stack development experience

Technology Stack Preference: Python, React/JavaScript, Azure DevOps

Competencies Required:

Analytical Thinking

Structured

Strong Problem-solving Skills

Ability to work on multiple projects concurrently

Ability to work as part of the team in a technical capacity

Attention to detail

Self-belief

Team working

Good communication skills

Meeting timescales

Relationship building

Desired Skills:

Google Cloud Platform

Full Stack

DevOps Stack development

Python

React/JavaScript

Azure DevOps

DevOps Capability

APIs

Cloud Data

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

