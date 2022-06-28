Developer – Java at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

A highly successful international listed company who offers remote and international opportunities. This client looks for high achievers who wish to work with the best on a global playing field.

Role Responsibilities:

Developing microservices to run in a cloud native environment using Java.

Developing high quality code using the best tools and practices.

Designing, coding, testing, debugging, documenting and maintaining microservice applications and application enhancements.

Supporting CI/CD tools integration.

Collaborating with various team members on application architecture design and decision-making.

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree or masters in Computer Science, Engineering or related discipline

Relevant Skills / Experience:

6+ years Java software development experience

Strong knowledge of Spring framework, Spring Boot, etc.

Strong knowledge of web services (REST / JSON)

Excellent understanding of design principles

Experience with svn, Git, GitLab

Unix / Linux experience

Excellent communication skills

Advantageous Experience:

Developing microservice based applications from scratch, an understanding of the associated architectures, design patterns, etc.

Cloud development and deployment experience (AWS, Google, OpenStack etc.)

Kubernetes / Docker

Continuous Integration and Delivery environments with Jenkins

TLS, OAuth experience

OpenAPI, Prometheus, Jaeger and Logging frameworks such as Fluentd

Scripting experience in Python, Perl

Ansible experience

Familiarity with Redis, Cassandra

Kafka experience

