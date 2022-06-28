ERP Business Analyst SAP Cross Functional VMS/SD at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our Client is looking for talented SAP ERP Business Analyst to join their growing team.

Location: Richards Bay / Gauteng

Requirments:

Relevant tertiary qualifications

ERP Module certification would be an advantage

Minimum of 5 years of experience in relevant ERP Module SAP SD and/or VMS and /or CS.

Computer skills & knowledge – Microsoft Office, Excel, Word& Power Point

Proven Experience in business process evaluation, procedural definition, configuration, and application systems developments.

Experience as a project team member (could be on business side) on a full lifecycle ERP implementation for SAP

Must have a valid Passport

Understanding of module principles, controls, and business processes

Ability to create queries to extract information from data sources (inc. ERP query)

Duties that you will be responsible for:

Evaluate ERP business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

Analysis of business requirements to drive design and review of test cases, process charges requests, and manage a project’s scope, acceptance, installation, and development.

Prepare formal functional and/or technical specification, including process workflow of system requirement.

Align business requirements with ERP Best Practice.

Enable data migration from legacy system to ERP

Assist users in changeover to ERP

Assist with module configuration

Lets get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

SAP VMS

SAP SD

ERP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

