ERP Business Analyst SAP Cross Functional VMS/SD at Sabenza IT

Our Client is looking for talented SAP ERP Business Analyst to join their growing team.
Location: Richards Bay / Gauteng
Requirments:
- Relevant tertiary qualifications
- ERP Module certification would be an advantage
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in relevant ERP Module SAP SD and/or VMS and /or CS.
- Computer skills & knowledge – Microsoft Office, Excel, Word& Power Point
- Proven Experience in business process evaluation, procedural definition, configuration, and application systems developments.
- Experience as a project team member (could be on business side) on a full lifecycle ERP implementation for SAP
- Must have a valid Passport
- Understanding of module principles, controls, and business processes
- Ability to create queries to extract information from data sources (inc. ERP query)
Duties that you will be responsible for:
- Evaluate ERP business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.
- Analysis of business requirements to drive design and review of test cases, process charges requests, and manage a project’s scope, acceptance, installation, and development.
- Prepare formal functional and/or technical specification, including process workflow of system requirement.
- Align business requirements with ERP Best Practice.
- Enable data migration from legacy system to ERP
- Assist users in changeover to ERP
- Assist with module configuration
Lets get those applications out!
Desired Skills:
- SAP VMS
- SAP SD
- ERP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years