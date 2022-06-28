ERP Business Analyst SAP Cross Functional VMS/SD at Sabenza IT

Jun 28, 2022

Our Client is looking for talented SAP ERP Business Analyst to join their growing team.

Location: Richards Bay / Gauteng

Requirments:

  • Relevant tertiary qualifications
  • ERP Module certification would be an advantage
  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in relevant ERP Module SAP SD and/or VMS and /or CS.
  • Computer skills & knowledge – Microsoft Office, Excel, Word& Power Point
  • Proven Experience in business process evaluation, procedural definition, configuration, and application systems developments.
  • Experience as a project team member (could be on business side) on a full lifecycle ERP implementation for SAP
  • Must have a valid Passport
  • Understanding of module principles, controls, and business processes
  • Ability to create queries to extract information from data sources (inc. ERP query)

Duties that you will be responsible for:

  • Evaluate ERP business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.
  • Analysis of business requirements to drive design and review of test cases, process charges requests, and manage a project’s scope, acceptance, installation, and development.
  • Prepare formal functional and/or technical specification, including process workflow of system requirement.
  • Align business requirements with ERP Best Practice.
  • Enable data migration from legacy system to ERP
  • Assist users in changeover to ERP
  • Assist with module configuration

Lets get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

  • SAP VMS
  • SAP SD
  • ERP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position