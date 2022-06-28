We have an amazing remote opportunity for a Front-End Developer!
We require a candidate with:
- BSc Computer Sciences or National Diploma in IT
- 4+ years of front-end development experience
- 2+ years JavaScript experience
- Experience using VueJS, ReactJS, Angular and JQuery and Vanilla
- Experience working with UX and UI designers and translating Wireframe & Prototypes into Interfaces relevant to the project
- PHP/.NET/NodeJS would be advantageous
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]
Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Front-End Developer
- Developer
- Front-End
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree