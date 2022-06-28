Front-End Developer

We have an amazing remote opportunity for a Front-End Developer!

We require a candidate with:

BSc Computer Sciences or National Diploma in IT

4+ years of front-end development experience

2+ years JavaScript experience

Experience using VueJS, ReactJS, Angular and JQuery and Vanilla

Experience working with UX and UI designers and translating Wireframe & Prototypes into Interfaces relevant to the project

PHP/.NET/NodeJS would be advantageous

