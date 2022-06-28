Front-End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 28, 2022

We have an amazing remote opportunity for a Front-End Developer!

We require a candidate with:

  • BSc Computer Sciences or National Diploma in IT
  • 4+ years of front-end development experience
  • 2+ years JavaScript experience
  • Experience using VueJS, ReactJS, Angular and JQuery and Vanilla
  • Experience working with UX and UI designers and translating Wireframe & Prototypes into Interfaces relevant to the project
  • PHP/.NET/NodeJS would be advantageous

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]

Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

