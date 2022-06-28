Front End Web Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The role

We want experienced Front End Developers to come and join our close-knit agile delivery teams working on creating responsive web applications using the latest JavaScript technologies in React. You will love working in a high performance, entrepreneurial environment that values the craft of building cutting edge and beautiful web and mobile products.

Within a couple of days of joining, you will deploy your code to production affecting millions of users globally and write new features to attract new users and engage our user base. You will develop products globally so we are able to tackle underserved markets and offer better deals to customers.

We are always looking for ways to do things better and encourage new joiners to bring their ideas and ways of working to the table. Teach us some cool stuff and we’ll teach you some, but most of all, you’ll have fun doing it.

Requirements

Expert Vanilla JavaScript skills and React

You live for unit and functional testing, using tools such as Jest, React Testing Library and Enzyme

Good knowledge of build tools such as Webpack, and/or RollUp

Desire to get involved with deployment pipeline technologies like AWS and Docker

Experience working in an Agile Scrum environment

Desire to mentor more junior members of the team and to pair program to share your knowledge across the team

Strong collaboration skills and impulse to share your knowledge across the Frontend team and the wider tech community

Understand and drive build processes and CI tooling (e.g. Jenkins, Circle CI)

You have opinions on what technologies and standards we should be using now and in the future – we always want to hear new ideas

Benefits

Holidays – 20 paid holidays and a “duvet day” on your birthday

Full Medical Aid cover over and above salary

Pension Fund Contribution over and above salary

Flexible work hours and the ability to work from home (Hybrid working model)

Flexible, generous and personalized maternity and paternity plans

Annual learning budget

Monthly team events and office days out that we get to choose, and company events at the end of each race and retro

Desired Skills:

Javascript

React

Front end

