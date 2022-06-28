Full Stack Developer Cloud (G2102.4.6) at BMW Group – Gauteng Midrand

Jun 28, 2022

Type: Contract
Contract Start Date: Immediately
Contract End Date: 31 December 2024

Salary: R400 – R600 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)

ROLE PURPOSE

  • G2102
  • Development of new functionality within the IJIX solution (focus on Quarkus Microservice development) Backend and Frontend (JavaScript)
  • Development of IaaC Modules (Terraform, Terragrunt)
  • Further improving the automated test coverage of the IJIX solution
  • Further improving of the existing IJIX Pipelines
  • Technical refinement of new IJIX functionality
  • Maintenance and functional enhancement of the IJIX solution

  • Support and error analysis during overall BMW test cycles and rollouts

  • G2104

  • Technical refinement of Unity functionality (Sagas, User stories)
  • Development of the Unity solution (focus on Quarkus Microservice development) Backend and Frontend (JavaScript)
  • Development of IaaC Modules for the Unity solution (terraform, terragrunt)
  • Development of automated test (TDD approach) for the Unity solution
  • Development of the Unity Pipelines (GitHub Action)
  • Maintenance of the Unity solution

  • Support and error analysis during overall BMW test cycles and rollouts

  • G2106

  • Development of new functionality within the Demand and Consumption solution (Quarkus Microservice solution) Backend and Frontend
  • Development of IaaC Modules (terraform, terragrunt)
  • Further improving the automated test coverage of the Demand and Consumption solution
  • Further improving of the existing Demand and Consumption Pipelines
  • Technical refinement of new Demand and Consumption functionality
  • Maintenance and functional enhancement of the Demand and Consumption solution
  • Support and error analysis during overall BMW test cycles

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field or similar qualification.

Experience & Skills

  • 8 years’ experience in Java Backend Development including the necessary solution stack (e.g., Maven) and version control system (Git)
  • 5 years’ experience in front-end technologies:
  • JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
  • UI frameworks g., Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
  • 3 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure, AWS)

Knowledge & Experience with the following:

  • Experience with at least two Java Frameworks (e.g., Quarkus, Spring)
  • Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g., Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
  • Microsoft Azure (e.g., Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)
  • Streaming (e.g., Kafka)
  • Knowledge of developing Microservices
  • Agile experience (e.g., scrum)

What we do we offer?

  • Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes
  • Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period
  • High Work-Life balance
  • Remote / On-site work location flexibility
  • Affordable BMW Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)
  • Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment
  • Modern, state-of-the-art offices
  • Dynamic Global Team collaboration
  • Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

Desired Skills:

  • Java Backend Developer
  • Git
  • Maven
  • Javascript
  • Angular
  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • UI Frameworks
  • Cloud
  • Azure
  • AWS
  • Gitlab
  • Kafka
  • Microservices
  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • Azure DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Masters

Learn more/Apply for this position