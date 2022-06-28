Full Stack Developer Cloud (G2102.4.6) at BMW Group – Gauteng Midrand

Type: Contract
Contract Start Date: Immediately
Contract End Date: 31 December 2024
Salary: R400 – R600 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)
ROLE PURPOSE
- G2102
- Development of new functionality within the IJIX solution (focus on Quarkus Microservice development) Backend and Frontend (JavaScript)
- Development of IaaC Modules (Terraform, Terragrunt)
- Further improving the automated test coverage of the IJIX solution
- Further improving of the existing IJIX Pipelines
- Technical refinement of new IJIX functionality
- Maintenance and functional enhancement of the IJIX solution
Support and error analysis during overall BMW test cycles and rollouts
G2104
- Technical refinement of Unity functionality (Sagas, User stories)
- Development of the Unity solution (focus on Quarkus Microservice development) Backend and Frontend (JavaScript)
- Development of IaaC Modules for the Unity solution (terraform, terragrunt)
- Development of automated test (TDD approach) for the Unity solution
- Development of the Unity Pipelines (GitHub Action)
- Maintenance of the Unity solution
Support and error analysis during overall BMW test cycles and rollouts
G2106
- Development of new functionality within the Demand and Consumption solution (Quarkus Microservice solution) Backend and Frontend
- Development of IaaC Modules (terraform, terragrunt)
- Further improving the automated test coverage of the Demand and Consumption solution
- Further improving of the existing Demand and Consumption Pipelines
- Technical refinement of new Demand and Consumption functionality
- Maintenance and functional enhancement of the Demand and Consumption solution
- Support and error analysis during overall BMW test cycles
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field or similar qualification.
Experience & Skills
- 8 years’ experience in Java Backend Development including the necessary solution stack (e.g., Maven) and version control system (Git)
- 5 years’ experience in front-end technologies:
- JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
- UI frameworks g., Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
- 3 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure, AWS)
Knowledge & Experience with the following:
- Experience with at least two Java Frameworks (e.g., Quarkus, Spring)
- Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g., Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
- Microsoft Azure (e.g., Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)
- Streaming (e.g., Kafka)
- Knowledge of developing Microservices
- Agile experience (e.g., scrum)
What we do we offer?
- Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes
- Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period
- High Work-Life balance
- Remote / On-site work location flexibility
- Affordable BMW Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)
- Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment
- Modern, state-of-the-art offices
- Dynamic Global Team collaboration
- Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology
Desired Skills:
- Java Backend Developer
- Git
- Maven
- Javascript
- Angular
- HTML5
- CSS
- UI Frameworks
- Cloud
- Azure
- AWS
- Gitlab
- Kafka
- Microservices
- Agile
- Scrum
- Azure DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters