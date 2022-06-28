Full Stack Developer Cloud (G2102.4.6) at BMW Group – Gauteng Midrand

Type: Contract

Contract Start Date: Immediately

Contract End Date: 31 December 2024

Salary: R400 – R600 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)

ROLE PURPOSE

G2102

Development of new functionality within the IJIX solution (focus on Quarkus Microservice development) Backend and Frontend (JavaScript)

Development of IaaC Modules (Terraform, Terragrunt)

Further improving the automated test coverage of the IJIX solution

Further improving of the existing IJIX Pipelines

Technical refinement of new IJIX functionality

Maintenance and functional enhancement of the IJIX solution

Support and error analysis during overall BMW test cycles and rollouts

G2104

Technical refinement of Unity functionality (Sagas, User stories)

Development of the Unity solution (focus on Quarkus Microservice development) Backend and Frontend (JavaScript)

Development of IaaC Modules for the Unity solution (terraform, terragrunt)

Development of automated test (TDD approach) for the Unity solution

Development of the Unity Pipelines (GitHub Action)

Maintenance of the Unity solution

Support and error analysis during overall BMW test cycles and rollouts

G2106

Development of new functionality within the Demand and Consumption solution (Quarkus Microservice solution) Backend and Frontend

Development of IaaC Modules (terraform, terragrunt)

Further improving the automated test coverage of the Demand and Consumption solution

Further improving of the existing Demand and Consumption Pipelines

Technical refinement of new Demand and Consumption functionality

Maintenance and functional enhancement of the Demand and Consumption solution

Support and error analysis during overall BMW test cycles

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field or similar qualification.

Experience & Skills

8 years’ experience in Java Backend Development including the necessary solution stack (e.g., Maven) and version control system (Git)

5 years’ experience in front-end technologies:

JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS

UI frameworks g., Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

3 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure, AWS)

Knowledge & Experience with the following:

Experience with at least two Java Frameworks (e.g., Quarkus, Spring)

Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g., Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

Microsoft Azure (e.g., Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)

Streaming (e.g., Kafka)

Knowledge of developing Microservices

Agile experience (e.g., scrum)

What we do we offer?

Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes

Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period

High Work-Life balance

Remote / On-site work location flexibility

Affordable BMW Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)

Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment

Modern, state-of-the-art offices

Dynamic Global Team collaboration

Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

Desired Skills:

Java Backend Developer

Git

Maven

Javascript

Angular

HTML5

CSS

UI Frameworks

Cloud

Azure

AWS

Gitlab

Kafka

Microservices

Agile

Scrum

Azure DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

Learn more/Apply for this position