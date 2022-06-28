Gauteng iDays helps Internet community reconnect

Places are filling up fast for the final Gauteng instalment of the series of iDays planned for 2022.

This is the first year that the Internet Service Providers’ Association of South Africa (ISPA) hosts iDays in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. The latter two iDays have already taken place and the well-attended events went a long way towards helping the country’s Internet community reconnect after two difficult years.

Together with partner entities, INX-ZA, the .ZA Domain Name Authority (ZADNA) and the ZA Central Registry NPC (ZACR), ISPA’s Gauteng iDay will include representatives from Internet Service Providers (ISPs), hosting companies, industry regulators, domain name registrars, government and others who are expected to share experiences and engage on developments that are taking place within the Internet industry in South Africa.

ISPA will talk to regulatory developments, licensing changes for ISPs, and the impact of the new Cybercrimes Act.

INX-ZA will engage about peering and generally promote the principle of keeping Internet traffic local. The community-run INX-ZA manages SA’s Internet exchange points for the benefit of Internet consumers as an independent operating unit of ISPA. The Association’s members regularly contribute towards the country’s Internet Exchanges.

ZADNA and ZACR will share insights on growth and development in the domain name sector; and on initiatives aimed at promoting the .za namespace.

Registration is still open for iDay Gauteng to be held on 19 July 2022 in Fourways.