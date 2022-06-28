Java Angular Full Stack Developer (7899P) at BMW Group – Gauteng Midrand

Type: Contract

Contract Start Date: Immediately

Contract End Date: 31 March 2023

R400 – R600 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)

Projects:

Ensure that all processes have been investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Maintenance Requests:

Supporting current applications

Investigate, review and present proposed system solution to IT Product Owner.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Experience & Skills

6 – 8 years’ experience as a Java Angular Full Stack Developer

3 years’ experience working with Spring, Spring Boot, Quarkus

3 years’ experience and Strong emphasis on modern JavaScript frameworks like React, AngularJS, Angular 8

Knowledge & Experience with the following:

Java EE 7 (EJB3.1, CDI, JPA, JAX-RS, JAXB)

RESTful API, SOAP, JSON, OData

Working with J2EE Application servers: JBoss, Glassfish, Apache Tomcat,

Build, repository, and CI tools such as Git, Bitbucket, Jenkins, Sonar, Nexus, Hibernate, Flyway (Database migration tool).

Micro-service Architecture

PostgreSQL / Oracle / MS SQL Server

Exposure to SDLC, Agile methodology is highly desirable

Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)

Full-stack – back end through front end

RESTful API / Working with JSON

jQuery / Ajax

Build responsive HTML, CSS3 and Bootstrap

Docker and docker desktop

Developing with js and other modern JavaScript libraries

Good knowledge of version control tools

Advantageous

Experience in the following:

Custom digital solution development

Oracle Java Certification 7/8 (e.g., SCJP / OCJP etc.)

AWS ECS, Lambda, ALB, NLB, Route53

Web components

Must be competent/familiar with:

Business process analysis & translating to functional specs

Translating functional specs to technical specs

Database design

Must be familiar with Debugging tools.

Soft Skills

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to communicate effectively

Willing to deal with customers. In most cases, they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist

Must have good time management skills

Ability to work as part of an agile team, inter-dependent as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality

Must take ownership of an assigned task and see it through to completion

Must be self-motivated and open to learn

Self-Starter

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

