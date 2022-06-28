Java Angular Full Stack Developer (7899P) at BMW Group

Type: Contract
Contract Start Date: Immediately
Contract End Date: 31 March 2023
R400 – R600 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)
Projects:
- Ensure that all processes have been investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
Maintenance Requests:
- Supporting current applications
- Investigate, review and present proposed system solution to IT Product Owner.
- Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Relevant IT Degree or Diploma
Experience & Skills
- 6 – 8 years’ experience as a Java Angular Full Stack Developer
- 3 years’ experience working with Spring, Spring Boot, Quarkus
- 3 years’ experience and Strong emphasis on modern JavaScript frameworks like React, AngularJS, Angular 8
Knowledge & Experience with the following:
- Java EE 7 (EJB3.1, CDI, JPA, JAX-RS, JAXB)
- RESTful API, SOAP, JSON, OData
- Working with J2EE Application servers: JBoss, Glassfish, Apache Tomcat,
- Build, repository, and CI tools such as Git, Bitbucket, Jenkins, Sonar, Nexus, Hibernate, Flyway (Database migration tool).
- Micro-service Architecture
- PostgreSQL / Oracle / MS SQL Server
- Exposure to SDLC, Agile methodology is highly desirable
- Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)
- Full-stack – back end through front end
- RESTful API / Working with JSON
- jQuery / Ajax
- Build responsive HTML, CSS3 and Bootstrap
- Docker and docker desktop
- Developing with js and other modern JavaScript libraries
- Good knowledge of version control tools
Advantageous
Experience in the following:
- Custom digital solution development
- Oracle Java Certification 7/8 (e.g., SCJP / OCJP etc.)
- AWS ECS, Lambda, ALB, NLB, Route53
- Web components
Must be competent/familiar with:
- Business process analysis & translating to functional specs
- Translating functional specs to technical specs
- Database design
- Must be familiar with Debugging tools.
Soft Skills
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to communicate effectively
- Willing to deal with customers. In most cases, they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist
- Must have good time management skills
- Ability to work as part of an agile team, inter-dependent as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality
- Must take ownership of an assigned task and see it through to completion
- Must be self-motivated and open to learn
- Self-Starter
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Angular
- Full Stack Developer
- Spring
- Spring Boot
- Quarkus
- AngularJS
- React
- Javascript
- Java EE
- Git
- JSON
- RESTful
- MS SQL
- PostgreSQL
- Angular 8
- Jenkins
- Hibernate
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree