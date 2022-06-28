Java Angular Full Stack Developer (7899P) at BMW Group

Jun 28, 2022

Type: Contract
Contract Start Date: Immediately
Contract End Date: 31 March 2023

R400 – R600 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)

Projects:

  • Ensure that all processes have been investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance

Maintenance Requests:

  • Supporting current applications
  • Investigate, review and present proposed system solution to IT Product Owner.
  • Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Experience & Skills

  • 6 – 8 years’ experience as a Java Angular Full Stack Developer
  • 3 years’ experience working with Spring, Spring Boot, Quarkus
  • 3 years’ experience and Strong emphasis on modern JavaScript frameworks like React, AngularJS, Angular 8

Knowledge & Experience with the following:

  • Java EE 7 (EJB3.1, CDI, JPA, JAX-RS, JAXB)
  • RESTful API, SOAP, JSON, OData
  • Working with J2EE Application servers: JBoss, Glassfish, Apache Tomcat,
  • Build, repository, and CI tools such as Git, Bitbucket, Jenkins, Sonar, Nexus, Hibernate, Flyway (Database migration tool).
  • Micro-service Architecture
  • PostgreSQL / Oracle / MS SQL Server
  • Exposure to SDLC, Agile methodology is highly desirable
  • Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)
  • Full-stack – back end through front end
  • RESTful API / Working with JSON
  • jQuery / Ajax
  • Build responsive HTML, CSS3 and Bootstrap
  • Docker and docker desktop
  • Developing with js and other modern JavaScript libraries
  • Good knowledge of version control tools

Advantageous

Experience in the following:

  • Custom digital solution development
  • Oracle Java Certification 7/8 (e.g., SCJP / OCJP etc.)
  • AWS ECS, Lambda, ALB, NLB, Route53
  • Web components

Must be competent/familiar with:

  • Business process analysis & translating to functional specs
  • Translating functional specs to technical specs
  • Database design
  • Must be familiar with Debugging tools.

Soft Skills

  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to communicate effectively
  • Willing to deal with customers. In most cases, they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist
  • Must have good time management skills
  • Ability to work as part of an agile team, inter-dependent as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality
  • Must take ownership of an assigned task and see it through to completion
  • Must be self-motivated and open to learn
  • Self-Starter

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Angular
  • Full Stack Developer
  • Spring
  • Spring Boot
  • Quarkus
  • AngularJS
  • React
  • Javascript
  • Java EE
  • Git
  • JSON
  • RESTful
  • MS SQL
  • PostgreSQL
  • Angular 8
  • Jenkins
  • Hibernate

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

