Junior – Intermediate C#/SQL Developer (EE) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Sandton

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading global Logistics & Transport company seeks an ambitious & customer-centric Junior – Intermediate C#/SQL Developer to join its Joburg team.

DUTIES:

° Programming of software development as required by the business

° Consulting with clients

° Responsible for the lifecycle of the implemented software including planning, designing, developing, testing and implementing

° Research new technologies and the value they could add to the company

REQUIREMENTS:

° Matric (Grade 12)

° Degree in computer science or business information technology or equivalent.

° 1 – 2 Years development experience in C#

° 1 – 2 Years SQL server experience

° Must be able to write desktop applications

° Must be able to develop web applications

° Must have knowledge in ASP.net MVC using Razor

° Must have a valid Code 8 driver’s license and own transport

° Experience in PHP is beneficial

° Good understanding of MEF (Microsoft Extensibility Framework)

Other Skills

° Communication – Written & Verbal

° Attention to detail

° Problem solving

° Multi-tasking

ATTRIBUTES:

° Customer service orientation

° Communication (Verbal & Written)

° Teamwork

° Planning and organising

° Must be able to work independently and use initiative

° Must be able to work under pressure

COMMENTS:

