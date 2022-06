Mobile App Developer – Gauteng Lombardy Estate

Mobile App Developer

You will develop apps for Android as well as IOS in a challenging environment, using the latest technologies.

Requirements:

Experienced in using React Native

Experienced in developing apps for Android as well as IOS

Desired Skills:

React Native

Android Development

IOS

Development iOS

Mobile Development

Mobile Application

App Development Android

Development Of Mobile Applications

Development Mobile App

App Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our client is an established, corporate payment solutions company offering an opportunity to grow your career

