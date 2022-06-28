.NET Developer/Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

As a .NET Developer/Software Engineer, you’ll be responsible for developing software that can be used by our clients. You will work with other developers to create new solutions and enhance existing ones using the latest technology.

Requirements:

Works in a team environment to create and maintain a wide variety of dynamic, large-scale web applications

Manages the software design, business logic, application architecture, integration and testing of client-side software applications.

Trains customers and employees in the use of applications and information systems.

Verifies that application programming interfaces (APIs) are used appropriately.

Executes the development process by performing quality assurance activities.

Collaborates with other software development teams on development tasks.

Experience programming in C#, .Net

Qualifications:

A minimum of 6 years of experience in a software development environment

Familiarity with the .NET Framework and C# language.

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field required

6 years of experience in .NET programming and database development with a strong background in C#, ASP.NET, SQL Server, MVC, Web API, and/or SharePoint.

Desired Skills:

c#

.net

asp

sql

mvc

api

sharepoint

