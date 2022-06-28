Netsuite Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Johannesburg, Cape Town and Hermanus.
One of our clients within the IT space is looking for an experience Netsuite Developer to join their team.
What we are looking for
The successful candidate will be someone who has experience in the development of database applications; has a strong grasp of database terminology; knowledge of how to query and work with databases; understanding the design and set up of database tables and how these relate to queries. In addition, the candidate will also need to be able to build logic and modular code.
Technical Requirements:
- Professional qualification would be an advantage and some experience is key
- Minimum 3 years database programming experience
- A good understanding of relational database design
- ERP knowledge would be a plus
- Must understand scripting and using SQL
- Must understand Javascripting with typescript
- Basic Data model understanding
- An understanding of design patterns
- Has experience working in an agile environment or using the Scrum methodology
- Experience gathering technical requirements and building solutions from those requirements
only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- netsuite
- developer
- Programming