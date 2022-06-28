Netsuite Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Johannesburg, Cape Town and Hermanus.

One of our clients within the IT space is looking for an experience Netsuite Developer to join their team.

What we are looking for

The successful candidate will be someone who has experience in the development of database applications; has a strong grasp of database terminology; knowledge of how to query and work with databases; understanding the design and set up of database tables and how these relate to queries. In addition, the candidate will also need to be able to build logic and modular code.

Technical Requirements:

Professional qualification would be an advantage and some experience is key

Minimum 3 years database programming experience

A good understanding of relational database design

ERP knowledge would be a plus

Must understand scripting and using SQL

Must understand Javascripting with typescript

Basic Data model understanding

An understanding of design patterns

Has experience working in an agile environment or using the Scrum methodology

Experience gathering technical requirements and building solutions from those requirements

Desired Skills:

netsuite

developer

Programming

