Network Administrator

Jun 28, 2022

Primary purpose of the position:

  • Manages the core network infrastructure environment, including Cisco firewall and switch day to day administration
  • Manages the installation, securing, repair/troubleshooting and maintenance of LAN and WAN environments; overseeing the implementation of data and network security
  • Maintains the business as usual activities around the LAN and WAN environments
  • Adheres to organisation’s policies, procedures, and documentation requirements (i.e. Change Control, etc.)
  • Assists with the organisation’s compliance and regulatory requirements (i.e. PCI DSS)

Knowledge, skills and experience:

  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines
  • Strong knowledge and experience of Cisco firewall, router and switch technologies
  • Strong knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies
  • Strong knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies
  • Strong knowledge of Windows operating system
  • Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN.
  • Knowledge of Security patch maintenance process on LAN environments
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills
  • Hands-on approach
  • Ability to manage SLA’s with service providers

Minimum Education:

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
  • National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage
  • Any network qualification (i.e. CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, Fotinet) would be an advantage

Special Requirements:

  • Willing to work overtime
  • Willing to do standby
  • Travel nationally
  • Must be self-learning
  • Able to work independently

Desired Skills:

  • Cisco
  • Fortinet
  • Arista

