Nymbis Cloud Solutions powered by Vox Achieves VMware Cloud Verified Status

Nymbis Cloud Solutions, a cloud service provider powered by Vox, has achieved the highly sought-after VMware Cloud Verified status.

Nymbis Cloud Solutions is a customer-centric cloud integrator, providing internationally accessible cloud services, solutions, and platforms and provides ISO compliant data centre facilities, hybrid and multi-cloud solution strategies combined with enterprise grade data protection.

“As a VMware Cloud Verified partner, Nymbis Cloud Solutions is showing customers that it is not just selling product features and benefits, but tangible technology-based business outcomes. Our focus is on enabling customers to bridge the technology gap and facilitate the delivery and integration of cloud services. The Nymbis cloud platform natively incorporates and extends data and collaboration services to the cloud,” says Barry Kemp, head of Nymbis Cloud Solutions.

The VMware Cloud Verified designation indicates that a provider offers the complete VMware-based software-defined data centre infrastructure, delivered as a service. As a VMware Cloud Verified partner, Nymbis is able to attach services to its cloud that enable customers to achieve unmatched levels of consistency, performance, and interoperability for all applications no matter the cloud they are deployed on.

“This achievement is testament to the unrelenting commitment of our team, both past and present, in providing our customers with access to a transformative cloud platform and signifies that Nymbis is part of a select group of cloud providers that have made the investment to ensure their platforms are correctly configured to deliver reliable and scalable cloud services to their customers. Achieving the VMware Cloud Verified status reflects the investment Nymbis has made in building its entire environment based on a VMware validated design and commitment to delivering a truly multi-cloud offering to our customers,” adds Kemp.

A key differentiator for Nymbis is the core network virtualisation skills and competencies which the company has developed within its engineering teams. Nymbis is an organisation that maintains an active skills development program and leverages VMware skills and training paths to ensure the ongoing maintenance and improvement of its partner status and solution delivery capabilities.

“Our VMware Cloud Verified partners have proven they have the skills and knowledge to deliver complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies that provide value to a customer regardless of the cloud they elect to use,” says Sumeeth Singh, head of the cloud provider business at VMware Sub-Saharan Africa. “Critically, a VMware Cloud Provider partner understands that customers demand efficiency, agility, and reliability from their cloud environment, while also acknowledging that cloud services are essential to the sustained and ongoing success of their own business.

“We are delighted that the Nymbis Cloud Solutions team has attained its Cloud Verified Badge and look forward to supporting the company as they unlock the value of delivering flexible cloud solutions to their customers.”