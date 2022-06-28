PLC Technician

Jun 28, 2022

PLC Technician
Our awesome client based in Midrand is looking for a PLC Technician.

  • Qualifications: Minimum National Diploma S4 Electrical Engineering Light Current or at least N6 National Diploma

  • Experience:3-5 years Heavy Industrial Plant experience on following:

o PLC Programming (Preferrable Schneider Electric PLC, Siemens PLC or Rockwell PLC) for engineering projects and maintenance
o SCADA Development and Engineering & Maintenance
o HMI Development & Maintenance
o Networks Engineering & Maintenance
o Field Instrumentation Integration and Maintenance (Pressure, Level, Temperature & Flow)
o Must have completed at least 5 Engineering Upgrade Projects on Industrial plant including PLC, SCADA, HMI, Networks and Instrumentation

  • Extra COURSES

o PLC Courses with OEM (SCHNEIDER, SIEMENS, ROCKWELL)
o SCADA/HMI Courses (Adroit, CITECH, Wonderware)
o Safety

Desired Skills:

  • Heavy Industrial Plant
  • PLC Programming
  • SCADA Development and Engineering & Maintenance
  • Engineering Upgrade Projects
  • HMI
  • SCADA
  • PLC

