PLC Technician
Our awesome client based in Midrand is looking for a PLC Technician.
PLC Technician for which the specifications indicated below:
- Qualifications: Minimum National Diploma S4 Electrical Engineering Light Current or at least N6 National Diploma
- Experience:3-5 years Heavy Industrial Plant experience on following:
o PLC Programming (Preferrable Schneider Electric PLC, Siemens PLC or Rockwell PLC) for engineering projects and maintenance
o SCADA Development and Engineering & Maintenance
o HMI Development & Maintenance
o Networks Engineering & Maintenance
o Field Instrumentation Integration and Maintenance (Pressure, Level, Temperature & Flow)
o Must have completed at least 5 Engineering Upgrade Projects on Industrial plant including PLC, SCADA, HMI, Networks and Instrumentation
- Extra COURSES
o PLC Courses with OEM (SCHNEIDER, SIEMENS, ROCKWELL)
o SCADA/HMI Courses (Adroit, CITECH, Wonderware)
o Safety
Desired Skills:
- Heavy Industrial Plant
- PLC Programming
- SCADA Development and Engineering & Maintenance
- Engineering Upgrade Projects
- HMI
- SCADA
- PLC