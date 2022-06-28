Principal Application Tester

Jun 28, 2022

  • 8+ SAP testing experience.
  • Testing experience in delivering a SAP Solution

Desired Skills:

  • SAP testing
  • test application

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

– Bachelor’s level degree or SAP related qualification
– 8+ years SAP Testing experience
– Local Governance experience would be beneficial
– It is strongly recommended that potential candidates reside in Cape Town
– Safety, Security, and CRM and/or case management experience would be beneficial

Learn more/Apply for this position