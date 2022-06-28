Project Manager 1

Our client in Johannesburg has a Permanent vacancy for a Project Manager who possesses and applies in depth knowledge of own discipline through a degree/certification or equivalent work experience

  • GR 12 or Equal Certificates and/or Some Tertiary Qualifications

  • Prince 2/PMBOK

  • Uses best practices and knowledge to contribute to process improvement to completion of complex/difficult

  • Has a thorough understanding of recognized generic industry bodies of knowledge and specialist bodies of knowledge as necessary.

  • Has gained a thorough knowledge of the domain of the

  • Able to apply the knowledge effectively in unfamiliar situations and actively maintains own knowledge and contributes to the development of others.

  • Rapidly absorbs new information and applies it effective

  • Defines, documents and carries out small projects or sub-projects (typically less than six months, with limited budget, limited interdependency with other projects, and no significant strategic impact), alone or with a small team, actively participating in all phas

  • Identifies, assesses and manages risks to the success of the

  • Applies appropriate project management methods and tools whether predictive (plan-driven) approaches or adaptive (iterative/agile) approach

  • Agrees project approach with stakeholders, and prepares realistic plans (including quality, risk and communications plans) and tracks activities against the project schedule, managing stakeholder involvement as appropriat

  • Monitors costs, timescales and resources used, and takes action where these deviate from agreed tolerances.

  • Ensures that own projects are formally closed and, where appropriate, subsequently reviewed, and that lessons learned are recorded

  • Maintains an awareness of developing practices and their application and takes responsibility for driving own development

Competencies

  • Must be willing to be onsite at the client, as and when required

  • Good relationship with the Account Managers

  • Ensure that the team log their time/hours on JIRA per project

  • Ensure that TeamDeck is updated every week to ensure the correct projects and timelines are loaded

  • Update the Time Lost report on a Weekly Basis

  • Responsible for setting up the Sprint Planning Sessions and Retrospect’s

  • Need to setup and attend daily stand-ups

  • Need to compile minutes of meetings and distribute

  • Update weekly Project Status Presentations/Dashboards

  • Send out Daily Status Updates (if required and depending on the project)

  • Follow up with the Project Team on tasks/deliverables/estimates

  • Ensure that all Project Documentation/Artefacts are loaded onto SharePoint/Teams

  • Ensure that all project communication happens via Teams

  • High-level understanding of what the Project/Business is about

  • Pull the team’s time-logged reports from JIRA

  • Must be part of the PM CoE

  • Ensure that proper documentation is compiled and signed off for any deployments/releases

  • Send out release notes after each deployment

  • Assist with arranging support during or after deployments

  • Being professional and a custodian of the Sybrin Culture at all times

Desired Skills:

  • Update weekly Project Status
  • Upload Artifacts
  • High-level understanding of Project/Business

