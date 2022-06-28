Project Manager 1

Our client in Johannesburg has a Permanent vacancy for a Project Manager who possesses and applies in depth knowledge of own discipline through a degree/certification or equivalent work experience

GR 12 or Equal Certificates and/or Some Tertiary Qualifications

Prince 2/PMBOK

Uses best practices and knowledge to contribute to process improvement to completion of complex/difficult

Has a thorough understanding of recognized generic industry bodies of knowledge and specialist bodies of knowledge as necessary.

Has gained a thorough knowledge of the domain of the

Able to apply the knowledge effectively in unfamiliar situations and actively maintains own knowledge and contributes to the development of others.

Rapidly absorbs new information and applies it effective

Defines, documents and carries out small projects or sub-projects (typically less than six months, with limited budget, limited interdependency with other projects, and no significant strategic impact), alone or with a small team, actively participating in all phas

Identifies, assesses and manages risks to the success of the

Applies appropriate project management methods and tools whether predictive (plan-driven) approaches or adaptive (iterative/agile) approach

Agrees project approach with stakeholders, and prepares realistic plans (including quality, risk and communications plans) and tracks activities against the project schedule, managing stakeholder involvement as appropriat

Monitors costs, timescales and resources used, and takes action where these deviate from agreed tolerances.

Ensures that own projects are formally closed and, where appropriate, subsequently reviewed, and that lessons learned are recorded

Maintains an awareness of developing practices and their application and takes responsibility for driving own development

Competencies

Must be willing to be onsite at the client, as and when required

Good relationship with the Account Managers

Ensure that the team log their time/hours on JIRA per project

Ensure that TeamDeck is updated every week to ensure the correct projects and timelines are loaded

Update the Time Lost report on a Weekly Basis

Responsible for setting up the Sprint Planning Sessions and Retrospect’s

Need to setup and attend daily stand-ups

Need to compile minutes of meetings and distribute

Update weekly Project Status Presentations/Dashboards

Send out Daily Status Updates (if required and depending on the project)

Follow up with the Project Team on tasks/deliverables/estimates

Ensure that all Project Documentation/Artefacts are loaded onto SharePoint/Teams

Ensure that all project communication happens via Teams

High-level understanding of what the Project/Business is about

Pull the team’s time-logged reports from JIRA

Must be part of the PM CoE

Ensure that proper documentation is compiled and signed off for any deployments/releases

Send out release notes after each deployment

Assist with arranging support during or after deployments

Being professional and a custodian of the Sybrin Culture at all times

Desired Skills:

