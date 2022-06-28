Project Manager II – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jun 28, 2022

Our client in Johannesburg has a Permanent vacancy for a Project Manager who possesses and applied advanced in-depth knowledge, skills and experience of own discipline through degree/certification or equivalent work experience and has broad knowledge of related disciplines to completion of complex significant assignments

  • Degree/Professionally Skilled Level

  • Centre of excellence participation

  • Improving best practices
    Has broad knowledge of related disciplines to completion of complex/significant

  • Contributes to process/solution improvements

  • Well-developed leadership qualities

  • 4 – 8 years experience

  • Takes full responsibility for the definition, approach, facilitation and satisfactory completion of medium-scale projects (typically with direct business impact and firm deadlines).

  • Identifies, assesses and manages risks to the success of the

  • Ensures that realistic project plans are maintained and ensures regular and accurate communication to stakeholders.

  • Adopts appropriate project management methods and tools whether predictive (plan-driven) approaches or adaptive (iterative/agile) approach

  • Ensures Quality reviews occur on schedule and according to procedure

  • Manages the change control procedure and ensures that project deliverables are completed within agreed cost, timescale and resource budgets, and are signed off.

  • Provides effective leadership to the project team and takes appropriate action where team performance deviates from agreed tolerances

COMPETENCIES

  • Must be willing to be onsite at the client, as and when required

  • Good relationship with the Account Managers

  • Once the FoO and PO has been signed off, need to have a handover session with the Account Manager to ensure they understand all the detail in the FoO as well as the estimates

  • Assist the PDM with Invoicing and Revenue Recognition as and when required

  • Ensure that the team log their time/hours on JIRA per project

  • Ensure that TeamDeck is updated every week to ensure the correct projects and timelines are loaded

  • Update the Time Lost report on a Weekly Basis

  • Need to ensure that the FSD’s are completed and signed off

  • Responsible for setting up the Sprint Planning Sessions and Retrospect’s

  • Need to setup and attend daily stand-ups

  • Need to compile minutes of meetings and distribute

  • Update weekly Project Status Presentations/Dashboards

  • Compile Project Schedules and ensure it’s updated at all times and distributed to the team and Stakeholders

  • Send out Daily Status Updates (if required and depending on the project)

  • Follow up with the Project Team on tasks/deliverables/estimates

  • Ensure that all Project Documentation/Artefacts are loaded onto SharePoint/Teams

  • Ensure that all project communication happens via Teams

  • Manage the Onboarding of project team members and obtaining their AB Numbers (Required for ABSA projects)

  • High-level understanding of what the Project/Business is about

  • Pull the team’s time-logged reports from JIRA

  • Must be part of the PM CoE

  • Ensure that proper documentation is compiled and signed off for any deployments/releases

  • Send out release notes after each deployment

  • Assist with arranging support during or after deployments

  • Being professional and a custodian of the Sybrin Culture at all times

Complexity

  • Variety: Responsible for monitoring, measuring, adopting and adapting processes, tools and techniques to perform extensive range of complex, professional work tasks. Undertakes work which requires the application of fundamental principles in a wide and often unpredictable range of contexts.

  • Difficulty: Work on moderate to complex projects. Tasks are difficult and challenging,

  • Complexity of projects:
    • Medium size Project Teams

    • Team members still need to gain experience and need coaching and guidance

    • Resource availability is a constraint

    • Project has an impact on Client deliverables and possible external parties/stakeholders

    • Moderate changes to technology infrastructure

    • Project Size – Medium (cost R500 000 – R2 000 000)

    • Understands the relationship between own specialism and wider customer/organizational requirements

Desired Skills:

  • Portfolio support
  • Assesses and evaluates risk
  • Project Support
  • Jira

