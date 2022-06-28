Project Manager II – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in Johannesburg has a Permanent vacancy for a Project Manager who possesses and applied advanced in-depth knowledge, skills and experience of own discipline through degree/certification or equivalent work experience and has broad knowledge of related disciplines to completion of complex significant assignments

Degree/Professionally Skilled Level

Centre of excellence participation

Improving best practices

Has broad knowledge of related disciplines to completion of complex/significant

Has broad knowledge of related disciplines to completion of complex/significant Contributes to process/solution improvements

Well-developed leadership qualities

4 – 8 years experience

Takes full responsibility for the definition, approach, facilitation and satisfactory completion of medium-scale projects (typically with direct business impact and firm deadlines).

Identifies, assesses and manages risks to the success of the

Ensures that realistic project plans are maintained and ensures regular and accurate communication to stakeholders.

Adopts appropriate project management methods and tools whether predictive (plan-driven) approaches or adaptive (iterative/agile) approach

Ensures Quality reviews occur on schedule and according to procedure

Manages the change control procedure and ensures that project deliverables are completed within agreed cost, timescale and resource budgets, and are signed off.

Provides effective leadership to the project team and takes appropriate action where team performance deviates from agreed tolerances

COMPETENCIES

Must be willing to be onsite at the client, as and when required

Good relationship with the Account Managers

Once the FoO and PO has been signed off, need to have a handover session with the Account Manager to ensure they understand all the detail in the FoO as well as the estimates

Assist the PDM with Invoicing and Revenue Recognition as and when required

Ensure that the team log their time/hours on JIRA per project

Ensure that TeamDeck is updated every week to ensure the correct projects and timelines are loaded

Update the Time Lost report on a Weekly Basis

Need to ensure that the FSD’s are completed and signed off

Responsible for setting up the Sprint Planning Sessions and Retrospect’s

Need to setup and attend daily stand-ups

Need to compile minutes of meetings and distribute

Update weekly Project Status Presentations/Dashboards

Compile Project Schedules and ensure it’s updated at all times and distributed to the team and Stakeholders

Send out Daily Status Updates (if required and depending on the project)

Follow up with the Project Team on tasks/deliverables/estimates

Ensure that all Project Documentation/Artefacts are loaded onto SharePoint/Teams

Ensure that all project communication happens via Teams

Manage the Onboarding of project team members and obtaining their AB Numbers (Required for ABSA projects)

High-level understanding of what the Project/Business is about

Pull the team’s time-logged reports from JIRA

Must be part of the PM CoE

Ensure that proper documentation is compiled and signed off for any deployments/releases

Send out release notes after each deployment

Assist with arranging support during or after deployments

Being professional and a custodian of the Sybrin Culture at all times

Complexity

Variety: Responsible for monitoring, measuring, adopting and adapting processes, tools and techniques to perform extensive range of complex, professional work tasks. Undertakes work which requires the application of fundamental principles in a wide and often unpredictable range of contexts.

Difficulty: Work on moderate to complex projects. Tasks are difficult and challenging,

Complexity of projects: Medium size Project Teams Team members still need to gain experience and need coaching and guidance Resource availability is a constraint Project has an impact on Client deliverables and possible external parties/stakeholders Moderate changes to technology infrastructure Project Size – Medium (cost R500 000 – R2 000 000) Understands the relationship between own specialism and wider customer/organizational requirements



Desired Skills:

Portfolio support

Assesses and evaluates risk

Project Support

Jira

