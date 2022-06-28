Project Manager II – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in Johannesburg has a Permanent vacancy for a Project Manager who possesses and applied advanced in-depth knowledge, skills and experience of own discipline through degree/certification or equivalent work experience and has broad knowledge of related disciplines to completion of complex significant assignments
- Degree/Professionally Skilled Level
- Centre of excellence participation
- Improving best practices
Has broad knowledge of related disciplines to completion of complex/significant
- Contributes to process/solution improvements
- Well-developed leadership qualities
- 4 – 8 years experience
- Takes full responsibility for the definition, approach, facilitation and satisfactory completion of medium-scale projects (typically with direct business impact and firm deadlines).
- Identifies, assesses and manages risks to the success of the
- Ensures that realistic project plans are maintained and ensures regular and accurate communication to stakeholders.
- Adopts appropriate project management methods and tools whether predictive (plan-driven) approaches or adaptive (iterative/agile) approach
- Ensures Quality reviews occur on schedule and according to procedure
- Manages the change control procedure and ensures that project deliverables are completed within agreed cost, timescale and resource budgets, and are signed off.
- Provides effective leadership to the project team and takes appropriate action where team performance deviates from agreed tolerances
COMPETENCIES
- Must be willing to be onsite at the client, as and when required
- Good relationship with the Account Managers
- Once the FoO and PO has been signed off, need to have a handover session with the Account Manager to ensure they understand all the detail in the FoO as well as the estimates
- Assist the PDM with Invoicing and Revenue Recognition as and when required
- Ensure that the team log their time/hours on JIRA per project
- Ensure that TeamDeck is updated every week to ensure the correct projects and timelines are loaded
- Update the Time Lost report on a Weekly Basis
- Need to ensure that the FSD’s are completed and signed off
- Responsible for setting up the Sprint Planning Sessions and Retrospect’s
- Need to setup and attend daily stand-ups
- Need to compile minutes of meetings and distribute
- Update weekly Project Status Presentations/Dashboards
- Compile Project Schedules and ensure it’s updated at all times and distributed to the team and Stakeholders
- Send out Daily Status Updates (if required and depending on the project)
- Follow up with the Project Team on tasks/deliverables/estimates
- Ensure that all Project Documentation/Artefacts are loaded onto SharePoint/Teams
- Ensure that all project communication happens via Teams
- Manage the Onboarding of project team members and obtaining their AB Numbers (Required for ABSA projects)
- High-level understanding of what the Project/Business is about
- Pull the team’s time-logged reports from JIRA
- Must be part of the PM CoE
- Ensure that proper documentation is compiled and signed off for any deployments/releases
- Send out release notes after each deployment
- Assist with arranging support during or after deployments
- Being professional and a custodian of the Sybrin Culture at all times
Complexity
- Variety: Responsible for monitoring, measuring, adopting and adapting processes, tools and techniques to perform extensive range of complex, professional work tasks. Undertakes work which requires the application of fundamental principles in a wide and often unpredictable range of contexts.
- Difficulty: Work on moderate to complex projects. Tasks are difficult and challenging,
- Complexity of projects:
- Medium size Project Teams
- Team members still need to gain experience and need coaching and guidance
- Resource availability is a constraint
- Project has an impact on Client deliverables and possible external parties/stakeholders
- Moderate changes to technology infrastructure
- Project Size – Medium (cost R500 000 – R2 000 000)
- Understands the relationship between own specialism and wider customer/organizational requirements
Desired Skills:
- Portfolio support
- Assesses and evaluates risk
- Project Support
- Jira