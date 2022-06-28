React Senior Developer at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Developing new user-facing features using React.
- Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use.
- Optimizing components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers.
Skills / Experience:
- 5 – 10 years’ experience.
- Experience in handling architecture, development processes and development.
- Experience in building next generation web applications.
- Experience in utilizing client-side technologies to develop responsive user experience.
- Experience in setting up frameworks from scratch.
Desired Skills:
- React
- Web Applications
- Development