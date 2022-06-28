SA fintech wins inaugural Viva AfricaTech award

As most South African businesses reboot following two years of the pandemic, the African fintech sector was one of the big stories of 2021, with the amount of funding for African fintech increasing to $2-billion compared to $500-million in 2020.

This was reiterated during the first-ever Viva Africa Tech awards in Paris.

Click2Sure, an insurance software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider won the fintech award, one of three fintech startups (two from Kenya and one from South Africa) nominated for the fintech category.

Click2Sure CEO Daniel Guasco says: “The fintech space in Africa has tremendous potential, and has become a success through insurtech, therefore, to be recognised as one of the top startups in the fintech space in Africa means more than an award.

“Although we’re South African based, we operate in the sub-Saharan African regions. So, this is a win for all of us who are making an impact in the sector. Years ago, fintech did not mean anything. The launch of the inaugural Viva Africa Tech awards solidifies our milestones and the work we’ve put in.”

The first-ever Viva Africa Tech awards, a pan-African initiative developed to recognize and support impactful start-ups across three key sectors – climatetech, healthtech and fintech were launched by Viva Tech, with support from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The awards aim to help create new market opportunities for emerging start-ups with great impact potential in Africa, catalysing support and inspiring action from investors, policymakers, fellow entrepreneurs, and leading institutions in the tech space.

Other winners included startups from Egypt, Uganda and Kenya in the climatetech category, which was won by WEEE Centre, a Kenya-based startup that provides services of e-waste management through running eco-friendly operations that are safe and protective of the environment and human health.

The healthtech category was won by Cheefa, an Egyptian startup which is a GPS-enabled pharmacy benefits platform to help chronic patients order, schedule & refill prescriptions and all pharmacy needs and manage their compliance to treatment irrespective of location/income.

According to data by Data from Willis Towers Watson, investment in insurtech is increasing at pace, with the total investment hitting record highs in 2020 at $7,1-billion raised in 377 deals.

In the African context, insurtech speeds up the time to market for new products, reduces the cost of the service and unlocks markets which were previously perceived to be unviable. This accelerates and plays a vital role in fostering financial inclusion, further eradicating poverty in Africa and scoring a massive win towards attaining the principle of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As a service that enables businesses to offer insurance, omnichannel distribution, and reduction in administrative costs, Click2Sure currently operates in five countries in Africa. Their expansion plan is to scale beyond the sub-Saharan region, and into other continents.

Other South African startups that were nominated include Eco-V GreenTower, The Awareness Company, Aviro Health, Vekta Innovations, Vula Mobile and Abela.