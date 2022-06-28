SAP Consultant

Calling all SAP EWM experts, we have a great project at our Client who will be working on new projects and supporting offshore projects.
Work Model:
- GautengHybrid
Technical/Functional skills required:
- Expert working knowledge of SAP Extended Warehouse Management customizing: setting up storage control, warehouse process types, structural elements – including master data, goods receipt, goods issue processes.
- Extended knowledge across all Logistical SAP modules including good knowledge on Warehouse Management.
- ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
- Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
- Advantageous, not compulsory:
- PPF, ERP/EWM Integration, Warehouse related customizing in ERP: Plant, Warehouse, Storage location
- SAP Materials Management.
- Solution Manager experience.
- MS Office tools (Excel, Word & PowerPoint).
JIRA and Confluence.
Desired Skills:
- SAP EWM
- SAP MM
- SAP Implementation
- SAP WM