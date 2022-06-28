SAP Test Analyst – Western Cape Brackenfell

Jun 28, 2022

South Africas Largest retailer in the beautiful city of Cape Town is looking for a SAP Test Analyst to join their brilliant team.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • To perform functional and non-functional testing for the implementation of:
  • Successful business solutions (new and changed applications/functionality), defect fixes, system enhancements,
  • End-to-end, systems integration and regression testing,
  • Disaster recovery testing (this will be for changes to systems or business products) and fixes for incidents,
  • Non-functional testing such as performance-related and security-related testing

Education

  • Formal Education Grade 12
  • Formal software testing training (e.g. ISTQB, ISEB)
  • SAP Materials Management (MM) Certification or working experience

Desirable

  • Diploma or Degree qualified (IT or related technical)SAP Sales and Distribution (SD) Certification or working experience

Essential:

  • 4+ years of Manual testing experience
  • 4+ years of Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc).
  • 4+ years of Testing in a retail / financial sector
  • 4+ years of SAP Stores Retail experience with cross-functional solution insight.
  • 4+ years of SAP iREAP POS / FIORI
  • 2+ years of Integration with internal and external services and systems
  • 4+ years of SAP Stores Knowledge
  • 4+ years of experience in testing using test management tools such as ALM QC. and Jira.
  • 4+ years of commitment to quality and a thorough approach to work delivery.
  • 4+ years of proven experience in testing complex user interfaces.
  • 4+ years of experience in testing using an automated test tool such as HPQC, QTP/Selenium/Test Complete/Python or any other.
  • 4+ years of Specification of functional / non-functional test data requirements.
  • 4+ years of Solution Manager experience – SOLMAN, CHaRM
  • 4+ years of Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing, and non-functional testing.
  • 4+ years of thorough knowledge of structured test methods and processes.

Apply now for more info :).

Desired Skills:

  • Test ANalyst
  • Solman
  • Charm
  • ALM
  • QC
  • Jira
  • Selenium
  • ISTQB
  • SAP Stores
  • Fiori

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position