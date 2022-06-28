SAP Test Analyst – Western Cape Brackenfell

South Africas Largest retailer in the beautiful city of Cape Town is looking for a SAP Test Analyst to join their brilliant team.
The ideal candidate should have:
- To perform functional and non-functional testing for the implementation of:
- Successful business solutions (new and changed applications/functionality), defect fixes, system enhancements,
- End-to-end, systems integration and regression testing,
- Disaster recovery testing (this will be for changes to systems or business products) and fixes for incidents,
- Non-functional testing such as performance-related and security-related testing
Education
- Formal Education Grade 12
- Formal software testing training (e.g. ISTQB, ISEB)
- SAP Materials Management (MM) Certification or working experience
Desirable
- Diploma or Degree qualified (IT or related technical)SAP Sales and Distribution (SD) Certification or working experience
Essential:
- 4+ years of Manual testing experience
- 4+ years of Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc).
- 4+ years of Testing in a retail / financial sector
- 4+ years of SAP Stores Retail experience with cross-functional solution insight.
- 4+ years of SAP iREAP POS / FIORI
- 2+ years of Integration with internal and external services and systems
- 4+ years of SAP Stores Knowledge
- 4+ years of experience in testing using test management tools such as ALM QC. and Jira.
- 4+ years of commitment to quality and a thorough approach to work delivery.
- 4+ years of proven experience in testing complex user interfaces.
- 4+ years of experience in testing using an automated test tool such as HPQC, QTP/Selenium/Test Complete/Python or any other.
- 4+ years of Specification of functional / non-functional test data requirements.
- 4+ years of Solution Manager experience – SOLMAN, CHaRM
- 4+ years of Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing, and non-functional testing.
- 4+ years of thorough knowledge of structured test methods and processes.
Apply now for more info :).
Desired Skills:
- Test ANalyst
- Solman
- Charm
- ALM
- QC
- Jira
- Selenium
- ISTQB
- SAP Stores
- Fiori
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma