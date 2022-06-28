SAP Test Analyst – Western Cape Brackenfell

South Africas Largest retailer in the beautiful city of Cape Town is looking for a SAP Test Analyst to join their brilliant team.

The ideal candidate should have:

To perform functional and non-functional testing for the implementation of:

Successful business solutions (new and changed applications/functionality), defect fixes, system enhancements,

End-to-end, systems integration and regression testing,

Disaster recovery testing (this will be for changes to systems or business products) and fixes for incidents,

Non-functional testing such as performance-related and security-related testing

Education

Formal Education Grade 12

Formal software testing training (e.g. ISTQB, ISEB)

SAP Materials Management (MM) Certification or working experience

Desirable

Diploma or Degree qualified (IT or related technical)SAP Sales and Distribution (SD) Certification or working experience

Essential:

4+ years of Manual testing experience

4+ years of Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc).

4+ years of Testing in a retail / financial sector

4+ years of SAP Stores Retail experience with cross-functional solution insight.

4+ years of SAP iREAP POS / FIORI

2+ years of Integration with internal and external services and systems

4+ years of SAP Stores Knowledge

4+ years of experience in testing using test management tools such as ALM QC. and Jira.

4+ years of commitment to quality and a thorough approach to work delivery.

4+ years of proven experience in testing complex user interfaces.

4+ years of experience in testing using an automated test tool such as HPQC, QTP/Selenium/Test Complete/Python or any other.

4+ years of Specification of functional / non-functional test data requirements.

4+ years of Solution Manager experience – SOLMAN, CHaRM

4+ years of Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing, and non-functional testing.

4+ years of thorough knowledge of structured test methods and processes.

Apply now for more info :).

Desired Skills:

Test ANalyst

Solman

Charm

ALM

QC

Jira

Selenium

ISTQB

SAP Stores

Fiori

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

