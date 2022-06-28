Senior Developer – Appshare – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Our international clients based in the Western Cape is due to their growth, looking to expand their Appshare development team. Appshare is an innovate extension enabling mobile and process automation for JD Edwards EnterpriseOne.

Responsibilities:

You will become an integral part of the Appshare product development team as well as working as a consultant, implementing Appshare to customers both in Europe and internationally.

The Appshare platform is developed on JavaScript, so skills with JavaScript / [URL Removed] is a necessity as well as an understanding of the JD Edwards technical platform is highly desirable.

Requirements:

5 years or more of experience in development software (JavaScript / [URL Removed] / Node)

Knowledge of CSS, HTML and user interfaces design is an advantage

Proven SLDC skills

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements

Familiar with Git as a control system

You have an innovative way of thinking and a solution-oriented attitude and are always looking for delivering quality and adding value for your customers

You have an open and accessible personality, with strong communication skills and you enjoy working in a team

You are eager to learn and able to process new information quickly

Self-starter

Experience with JD Edwards is an advantage.

Remote working. Can be based anywhere in South Africa

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

React.js

Node

