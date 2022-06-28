Senior Python Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of Sustainable & Cost-effective Energy Solutions seeks the coding expertise of a Senior Python Developer to assist with the planning, design, development, deployment, and maintenance of an advanced computational design SaaS solution in the Clean Tech space. Joining a tightknit and growing team, you will help develop tools aimed at disrupting the way large Solar PV projects are designed and built globally. You must be capable of taking the lead in design and development activities as well as testing, debugging and deploying applications. It would be expected of the candidate to gain a comprehensive understanding of both the existing code base as well as the underlying solution domain. You will require a BSc Degree in Computer Science or similar tertiary qualification with 7-10 years Software Developer in an Agile environment with strong proficiency in Python, Django, Flask, Pytest, SQL, NoSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, REST APIs implementation preferably under OpenAPI 3.0 standards, AWS, OO, GitHub and Bitbucket.

DUTIES:

Play lead role in the development of a computational design solution.

Collaborate with domain experts to interpret business requirements.

Help design and implement functional requirements using Object-Oriented analysis and design techniques and following Agile methodologies.

Write clean, scalable and maintainable Object-Oriented code.

Implement and manage Unit, Integration and End-to-end Testing.

Manage bug fixes and feature enhancements.

Manage version control through Git based repository.

Implemented and manage CI/CD and releases on Azure DevOps or similar platform.

Lead Agile design sessions using OOA/D techniques.

Manage Sprint deliverables.

Manage a small team of Developers.

Support customers with technical queries.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc. Computer Science or similar.

Experience/Skills –

7-10 Years of Software Development experience in an Agile environment.

Proven experience and competence in the following technologies and frameworks: Python, Django, Flask and testing frameworks such as Pytest. SQL and NoSQL database technologies including MySQL and MongoDB. Implementing REST API’s preferably under OpenAPI 3.0 standards. Docker. Working on AWS cloud infrastructure. Using Object-Oriented analysis and design techniques. Proficient in Git and online Git repositories such as GitHub, Bitbucket.



Advantageous –

Proven experience in the Agile development environment with some experience as a Scrum Lead.

Experience in leading small Development teams.

COMMENTS:

