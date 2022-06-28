Senior Software Developer (Back-end) (CH750) (FULL at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the fraud prevention industry is looking for a Senior Back-end Sofware Developer to join their team. You can work remotely from any location in South Africa.
The companyis combating fraud across the financial services industry by providing a shared databaseto member organisations and offering the public a means of protecting themselves against impersonation and identity theft.
Role Purpose
- Developing and maintaining the current cloud based anti-fraud platform based on the following criteria:
- System must maintain highest digital security levels, equivalent to those used by the financial services sector – based on entity framework, identity server and C#
- Must have experience in Hangfire, Minio, Rabit MQ, Microservices including SOAP and REST API creation and integration.
- Must have experience in SQL Server and database architecting and database optimisation
- Must have leadership and administration skills to manage a resource within the SAFPS Team as well as external suppliers / programmers / security service providers.
Key Accountabilities
- Overseeing the overall SAFPS software developments / deployments / enhancements
- Managing and maintaining coding standards
- Innovation of new products and related system requirements
- Evaluating of service and change requests
- Responsible for second and third level problem solving
- Management of internal development Team comprising self and front-end developer
Qualifications, Skills and Experience
- A relevant Tertiary Qualification in IT/Computer Science / Software Development
- 5 – 8 Years Software Development Experience
Competencies
- Experienced with the following technologies
- C#
- SQL server
- Entity Framework
- Identity Server
- REST API
- Swagger
- Vue.js
- Typescript
- Web Pack
- MVC
Working Experience (not expert)
- HangFire
- Minio
- RabbitMQ
- Microservices
- Docker
General:
- While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.