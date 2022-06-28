Senior Software Developer (Back-end) (CH750) (FULL at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Gauteng East Rand

Jun 28, 2022

Our client in the fraud prevention industry is looking for a Senior Back-end Sofware Developer to join their team. You can work remotely from any location in South Africa.

The companyis combating fraud across the financial services industry by providing a shared databaseto member organisations and offering the public a means of protecting themselves against impersonation and identity theft.

Role Purpose

  • Developing and maintaining the current cloud based anti-fraud platform based on the following criteria:
    • System must maintain highest digital security levels, equivalent to those used by the financial services sector – based on entity framework, identity server and C#
    • Must have experience in Hangfire, Minio, Rabit MQ, Microservices including SOAP and REST API creation and integration.
    • Must have experience in SQL Server and database architecting and database optimisation
    • Must have leadership and administration skills to manage a resource within the SAFPS Team as well as external suppliers / programmers / security service providers.

Key Accountabilities

  • Overseeing the overall SAFPS software developments / deployments / enhancements
  • Managing and maintaining coding standards
  • Innovation of new products and related system requirements
  • Evaluating of service and change requests
  • Responsible for second and third level problem solving
  • Management of internal development Team comprising self and front-end developer

Qualifications, Skills and Experience

  • A relevant Tertiary Qualification in IT/Computer Science / Software Development
  • 5 – 8 Years Software Development Experience

Competencies

  • Experienced with the following technologies
    • C#
    • SQL server
    • Entity Framework
    • Identity Server
    • REST API
    • Swagger
    • Vue.js
    • Typescript
    • Web Pack
    • MVC

Working Experience (not expert)

  • HangFire
  • Minio
  • RabbitMQ
  • Microservices
  • Docker

General:

  • While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

