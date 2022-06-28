Senior Software Developer (Back-end) (CH750) (FULL at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Gauteng East Rand

Our client in the fraud prevention industry is looking for a Senior Back-end Sofware Developer to join their team. You can work remotely from any location in South Africa.

The companyis combating fraud across the financial services industry by providing a shared databaseto member organisations and offering the public a means of protecting themselves against impersonation and identity theft.

Role Purpose

Developing and maintaining the current cloud based anti-fraud platform based on the following criteria: System must maintain highest digital security levels, equivalent to those used by the financial services sector – based on entity framework, identity server and C# Must have experience in Hangfire, Minio, Rabit MQ, Microservices including SOAP and REST API creation and integration. Must have experience in SQL Server and database architecting and database optimisation Must have leadership and administration skills to manage a resource within the SAFPS Team as well as external suppliers / programmers / security service providers.



Key Accountabilities

Overseeing the overall SAFPS software developments / deployments / enhancements

Managing and maintaining coding standards

Innovation of new products and related system requirements

Evaluating of service and change requests

Responsible for second and third level problem solving

Management of internal development Team comprising self and front-end developer

Qualifications, Skills and Experience

A relevant Tertiary Qualification in IT/Computer Science / Software Development

5 – 8 Years Software Development Experience

Competencies

Experienced with the following technologies C# SQL server Entity Framework Identity Server REST API Swagger Vue.js Typescript Web Pack MVC



Working Experience (not expert)

HangFire

Minio

RabbitMQ

Microservices

Docker

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

