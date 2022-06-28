SQL DBA Specialist at SA Taxi Development Finance – Gauteng Midrand

Senior SQL DBA Specialist.
Main Purpose:
Responsible for the performance, integrity, security, maintenance and support of all the Company databases. You’ll be involved in the planning and development of the databases, as well as in troubleshooting any issues on behalf of the MI and BI Teams.
Accountabilities:
- Responsible for the design, development, installation, configuration, upgrade, administration, monitoring and maintenance of complex database environments.
- Participates in the design and creation of complex databases.
- Responsible for quality control and auditing of databases to ensure accurate and appropriate use of data.
- Works with management to develop database strategies to support company needs.
- Consults with and advises users on access to various databases.
- Works directly with users to resolve data conflicts and inappropriate data usage.
- Directs the maintenance and use of the corporate data dictionary.
- Establishes physical database parameters
- Codes database descriptions and specifies identifiers of database to database management system or directs others in coding database descriptions.
- Manage and maintain the entire T-SQL environment (servers, databases & tables)
- Initiate and manage technical projects on Live and Test environment
- Successfully trouble shoot problems on Live and Test environment
- Identify potential problems and risks and recommend permanent solutions to be implemented
- Provide recommendations on SQL Database risk items such as permissions, encryption methods and techniques
- Test and modify databases to ensure they operate reliably
- Manage database access by recommending permission matrix and on-going user management
- Implement security measures to ensure relevant access is given based on company requirements
- Design maintenance procedures and make them operational across the business
- Ensure the databases meet company requirements
- Manage and maintain database security/integrity and backup procedures
- Manage and recommend SQL Database security and optimisation enhancements
- Optimise T-SQL-code and Server and Database architecture
- Update SQL environments (if and when needed)
- Assist in Disaster & Recovery plans and operations (if and when needed)
- Identify newer methods to better the current environment
- Assist 3rd parties and internal resources with SQL related items
- Define objectives through consultation with staff at all levels
- Provide support to the corresponding IT team and personnel
Skills/Experience Required:
- Minimum Microsoft Certified Database Administrator (MCDBA certification)
- Minimum Microsoft SQL Server Database (MSSQL Certification)
- Minimum Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science
- Minimum 10 years’ experience in SQL installation on servers (including SQL config and settings)
- Working experience with Transaction Log Replication essential
- Strong ability to write and assess queries in T-SQL
- Thorough working experience and knowledge of SQL Views, Triggers, Stored Procedures
- Business/system analysis experience is beneficial
- ITIL foundation course is beneficial
- COBIT course is beneficial
Competencies Required:
- Effective teamwork and self-management
- People skills
- Analytical skills
- Communication and problem solving
- Project management
Desired Skills:
- MCDBA
- MSSQL
- SQL installation
- SQL configuration
- Transaction Log Replication
- T-SQL
- SQL Views
- Triggers
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree