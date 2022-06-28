SQL Operational Database Administration Manager

What will you do?

The SQL Operational Database Administration Manager is responsible to manage a team of SQL Database Administrators and Specialist which may be of Senior, Intermediate and Junior levels. The manager must be familiar with the general concepts of database management and is expected to manage across platforms and not be specific to a specific database. The manager is responsible to ensure proper distribution of work across the team and management of the team. The manager is further responsible for the management of the team activities to ensure the ongoing performance and availability of the database systems. The manager is also expected to implement reviews and controls to ensure ongoing improvements and optimization of the database service provided. The manager must also review and implement process improvements and automations to drive efficiency and/or improved service quality of the database service.

What will make you successful in this role?

The SQL Operational Database Administration Manager must be:

People Orientated

Prioritization of operational work delegated to the team

Managing workload in team – assign tasks

Reviews and evaluates Teamwork and prepares performance agreements

Train and mentor junior team members on process and technology.

Cross skilling – enable everyone to work on all environments

Review and manage team invoices and standby claims

Perform team’s KPAs

Planning Orientated

Create and manage of internal Roadmap items regarding Database Service

Initiate and drive automating daily database operations

Identify opportunities for operational efficiency through innovation and integration

Review and recommend changes to database management systems (including implementation of new releases, upgrades and patches as well as recommendations to change to different systems and related migration plans).

Implement a SQL database patch management strategy.

Review and Ensure Capacity planning (Storage, Processing and Database Configuration)

Co-ordinate DBMS migration activities

Ensure implementation of Service Monitoring and Alerting systems and processes

Manage of infrastructure management and implementation (quotes/business cases/design)

Assist in billing model development and automation

Engage with Project manager on Database projects

Interact with clients to balance Delivery to Requirements

SQL client quote process and finance list

Provide Periodic Reporting of the environment

Co-ordinate BI and MIS reporting to required information recipients across groups

Ensure that SQL MIS is updated for the environment

Manage and provide feedback of Audit report and risk reviews

Manage of SQL vulnerabilities and patch process

Operationally Orientated

Change management planning and coordinating

Incident management and coordinating

Afterhours escalation points for all incidents etc.

Ensure that database maintenance activities are performed

Define and ensure daily operational tasks needed for optimal database performance and stability are carried out by the DBAs

Qualifications and Experience:

Qualification

Matric

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology

Database Administration certification

Experience

12-year working experience as a SQL DBA

3 years’ experience managing a SQL DBA team technically

Experience in applying Project management principles

Experience in new technology research

Experience in report writing and administration

Experience in Compliance monitoring

Knowledge and Skills

IT Data Analysis

Database Knowledge

Database Security

Project Coordination

Risk Management

Personal Attributes

Organisational savvy – Contributing through others

Manages complexity – Contributing through others

Plans and aligns – Contributing through others

Optimises work processes – Contributing through others

Being resilient – Contributing through others

Builds effective teams – Contributing through others

Nimble learning – Contributing through others

Core Competencies

Being resilient – Contributing through others

Collaborates – Contributing through others

Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others

Customer focus – Contributing through others

Drives results – Contributing through others

