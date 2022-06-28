System Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Position Purpose:
Responsible for the implementation, maintenance, and support of the company Information Systems.
Key stakeholder Relationship:
Internal
- All the company’s Departments
External
- IPS Suppliers
Experience & Qualifications:
Minimum Qualification:
- Matric Qualification
- MCITP, MCSA, MCSE, Azure Foundation
- Drives License
Minimum Experience
- 5 years’ experience in an ICT environment deploying and supporting Microsoft Servers, Cloud Information Systems in Azure and management of Microsoft 365 migrations and maintenance.
Other Requirements
- Must be willing to work overtime, if required
Key Performance Areas & Indicators:
MANAGE DESKTOP SUPPORT TECHNICIAN
Tasks
- Manage daily tasks of Desktop Support Technican
- Conduct Performance Reviews
- Manage staff leave
- Training and mentoring
INSTALLING AND CONFIGURING INFORMATION SYSTEMS
Tasks
- Receive requests from Senior Systems Engineer or Information Manager
- Resolve the requests efficiently and as quickly as possible
TROUBLESHOOT INFORMATION SYSTEMS ERRORS
Tasks
- Receive requests from Senior Systems Engineer or Information Manager
- Diagnose possible System errors and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem
- Provide Systems Engineer or Information Manager with regular progress reports
PROVIDE SUPPORT ON INFORMATION SYSTEMS
Tasks
- Receive requests from Senior Systems Engineer or Information Manager
- Resolve the requests efficiently and as quickly as possible
ENSURE THE CONTINUITY OF INFORMATION SYSTEMS
Tasks
- Manage the Information Systems backups
- Provide Systems Engineer and Information Manager with regular reports and updates
Competency requirements for position
KNOWLEDGE
- Knowledge of LAN, networks, servers, desktops, mobile devices
- Knowledge of Information Systems and architecture
- Knowledge of Customer Service principles
SKILLS
- Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Microsoft Information Systems and technologies
- Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Cloud Information Systems and technologies
- Written and verbal communication skills
BEHAVIORAL
- Customer Responsiveness
- Problem solving
- Accurate
- Attention to detail
- Ability to operate independently and within a team
Desired Skills:
- Cloud Information Systems in Azure
- microsoft 365 migration
- ict environment