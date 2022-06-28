System Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jun 28, 2022

Position Purpose:
Responsible for the implementation, maintenance, and support of the company Information Systems.

Key stakeholder Relationship:
Internal

  • All the company’s Departments

External

  • IPS Suppliers

Experience & Qualifications:
Minimum Qualification:

  • Matric Qualification

  • MCITP, MCSA, MCSE, Azure Foundation

  • Drives License

Minimum Experience

  • 5 years’ experience in an ICT environment deploying and supporting Microsoft Servers, Cloud Information Systems in Azure and management of Microsoft 365 migrations and maintenance.

Other Requirements

  • Must be willing to work overtime, if required

Key Performance Areas & Indicators:
MANAGE DESKTOP SUPPORT TECHNICIAN
Tasks

  • Manage daily tasks of Desktop Support Technican

  • Conduct Performance Reviews

  • Manage staff leave

  • Training and mentoring

INSTALLING AND CONFIGURING INFORMATION SYSTEMS
Tasks

  • Receive requests from Senior Systems Engineer or Information Manager

  • Resolve the requests efficiently and as quickly as possible

TROUBLESHOOT INFORMATION SYSTEMS ERRORS
Tasks

  • Receive requests from Senior Systems Engineer or Information Manager

  • Diagnose possible System errors and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem

  • Provide Systems Engineer or Information Manager with regular progress reports

PROVIDE SUPPORT ON INFORMATION SYSTEMS
Tasks

  • Receive requests from Senior Systems Engineer or Information Manager

  • Resolve the requests efficiently and as quickly as possible

ENSURE THE CONTINUITY OF INFORMATION SYSTEMS
Tasks

  • Manage the Information Systems backups

  • Provide Systems Engineer and Information Manager with regular reports and updates

Competency requirements for position
KNOWLEDGE

  • Knowledge of LAN, networks, servers, desktops, mobile devices

  • Knowledge of Information Systems and architecture

  • Knowledge of Customer Service principles

SKILLS

  • Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Microsoft Information Systems and technologies

  • Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Cloud Information Systems and technologies

  • Written and verbal communication skills

BEHAVIORAL

  • Customer Responsiveness

  • Problem solving

  • Accurate

  • Attention to detail

  • Ability to operate independently and within a team

Position Purpose:
Responsible for the implementation, maintenance, and support of the company Information Systems.

Key stakeholder Relationship:
Internal

  • All the company’s Department

External

  • IPS Supplier

Experience & Qualifications:
Minimum Qualification:

  • Matric Qualification

  • MCITP, MCSA, MCSE, Azure Foundation

  • Drives License

Minimum Experience

  • 5 years’ experience in an ICT environment deploying and supporting Microsoft Servers, Cloud Information Systems in Azure and management of Microsoft 365 migrations and maintenance.

Other Requirements

  • Must be willing to work overtime, if required

Key Performance Areas & Indicators:
MANAGE DESKTOP SUPPORT TECHNICIAN
Tasks

  • Manage daily tasks of Desktop Support Technican

  • Conduct Performance Reviews

  • Manage staff leave

  • Training and mentoring

INSTALLING AND CONFIGURING INFORMATION SYSTEMS
Tasks

  • Receive requests from Senior Systems Engineer or Information Manager

  • Resolve the requests efficiently and as quickly as possible

TROUBLESHOOT INFORMATION SYSTEMS ERRORS
Tasks

  • Receive requests from Senior Systems Engineer or Information Manager

  • Diagnose possible System errors and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem

  • Provide Systems Engineer or Information Manager with regular progress reports

PROVIDE SUPPORT ON INFORMATION SYSTEMS
Tasks

  • Receive requests from Senior Systems Engineer or Information Manager

  • Resolve the requests efficiently and as quickly as possible

ENSURE THE CONTINUITY OF INFORMATION SYSTEMS
Tasks

  • Manage the Information Systems backups

  • Provide Systems Engineer and Information Manager with regular reports and updates

Competency requirements for position
KNOWLEDGE

  • Knowledge of LAN, networks, servers, desktops, mobile devices

  • Knowledge of Information Systems and architecture

  • Knowledge of Customer Service principles

SKILLS

  • Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Microsoft Information Systems and technologies

  • Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Cloud Information Systems and technologies

  • Written and verbal communication skills

BEHAVIORAL

  • Customer Responsiveness

  • Problem solving

  • Accurate

  • Attention to detail

  • Ability to operate independently and within a team

Desired Skills:

  • Cloud Information Systems in Azure
  • microsoft 365 migration
  • ict environment

Learn more/Apply for this position