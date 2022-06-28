Our client in Gauteng has a Permanent vacancy for a Tester with very good testing and IT Knowledge.
Testing:
– Accepts responsibility for creation of test cases using own comprehensive technical analysis of both functional and non-functional specifications.
– Creates traceability records, from test cases back to requirements.
– Produces materials and regression test packs to test new and amended software or services. Specifies requirements for environment, data, resources and tools.
– Records and analyses action and result and maintains a defect register while maintaining effective team/client communication.
– Reviews test results and modifies tests if necessary.
– Provides reports on progress, anomalies, risks and issues associated with the overall project.
– Reports on system quality and collects metrics on test cases.
– Identify, document and assist in mitigation of defects.
– Intermediate SQL skills compulsory.
– Integration testing experience.
– Test automation experience will be an advantage.
Methods and Tools:
– Solid understanding of automation frameworks and SDLC. Flexibility between waterfall and agile methodologies.
– Someone with Automation testing experience proficient using Selenium, Katalon or Apache Java Groovy would be advantageous.
– RESTful, SOAPUI and Postman – API Testing experience essential
– Jira, Azure DevOps experience
– Experience working within the financial services industry (EFT, RTGS, SAMOS and other payment enablers) is a bonus (not a must)
Professional Competencies:
– Communicates fluently, orally and in writing, and can present complex information to both technical and non-technical audiences.
– Plans, schedules and monitors work to meet time and quality targets.
– Facilitates collaboration between stakeholders who share common objectives.
– Selects appropriately from applicable standards, methods, tools and applications.
– Fully understands the importance of security to own work and the operation of the organization can drive collective ownership for testing
Experience:
3-5 years in Functional Testing
2-3 years in Automated Testing
Qualifications:
Diploma Tertiary Qualifications in information technology
ISTQB Foundation Level Certificate or related
Desired Skills:
- Intermediate SQL skills
- SDLC
- RESTful
- SOAPUI
- Postman
- EFT
- RTGS
- SAMOS
- Jira
- Azure